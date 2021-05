What does it mean to keep your family safe? When you consider all the dangers that lie in wait for your kids, it will make you crazy. At some point, you have to come to the realization that there is no way you can keep them completely safe. That knowledge leaves you feeling helpless and afraid. At any time, regardless of your best efforts, your kids could end up missing, or badly injured, or worse. Just as you are getting the cold shakes over the thought, one of those kids tells you they want to try out for the football team. You are going to need the extra strength headache medicine for this one.