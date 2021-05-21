Apple CEO Tim Cook testimony: “Epic’s actions were malicious”

Now that Apple CEO Tim Cook's testimony is over and done with, on Monday both Epic and Apple should be able to present their closing arguments. Once done, Federal Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers will go through all of the testimony that was recorded during the two week trial that started with Epic CEO Tim Sweeney on the stand and ended with Apple's Cook answering questions under oath. Since this was a bench trial with no jury, the judge will release her decision by mid-August she said yesterday.