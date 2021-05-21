newsbreak-logo
Apple CEO Tim Cook testimony: “Epic’s actions were malicious”

By Rida Imran
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week Epic Games vs. Apple trial will end with CEO Tim Cook’s testimony. So far, Mr. Cook has reiterated much of what has already been discussed about company investment in R&D, iOS App Store security, distribution, payment methods, and more. In addition, when asked directly about the decision to remove the Epic Games developer account and Fortnite app from the digital marketplace, Mr. Cook said he agreed with the decision for Epic’s actions were “malicious.”

