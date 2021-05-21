Utah Jazz: Jordan Clarkson’s perfectly timed breakthrough season
There’s no more crucial NBA sixth man than Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson. Since being traded to the Utah Jazz from the Cleveland Cavaliers in December 2019, the trajectory of Jordan Clarkson’s career has changed dramatically. While the 6-foot-4 playmaker has been a reliable scorer for every team he’s played on, he’s become one of the most important players on a Utah team that has locked up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.thejnotes.com