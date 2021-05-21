Zunino is putting on a fireworks show at the plate
The catching situation for the Rays in 2021 improved as much as anyone could have wished, largely because Mike Zunino is swinging one of the hottest bats in baseball, leading all catchers with 10 home runs. For the first time, the Rays have the catcher that they expected when they traded for him from the Mariners organization in 2019. Zunino has a higher WAR in 2021 (1.3) than in 2020 (0) and 2019 (0.3) combined, and remember we have played fewer than 50 games.www.chatsports.com