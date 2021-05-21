Zunino is putting on a fireworks show at the plate

Welcome to the top hitter streamers column for Week 6 of the MLB season (5/2 through 5/9). This weekly piece should be helpful for anyone looking to gain an edge in their league. If you need a fill-in for an injured player or want to exploit some plus matchups to gain an edge on your opponent then you're in the right place. I'm here to help you make some informed decisions to remain competitive in your league. This column aims to help you stay ahead of the game and get an early jump on those waiver claims before your league mates.