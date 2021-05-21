newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Timnath, CO

I-25 at Harmony: Full Closures the Week of May 24

By Dave Jensen
Posted by 
99.9 The Point
99.9 The Point
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Headaches could be in store for travelers along I-25 looking to get into or out of The Choice City or Timnath early in the week before Memorial Day Weekend. On the bright side, these two closures won't be happening at the exact same time, though they will be back-to-back. I...

999thepoint.com
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Timnath, CO
City
Windsor, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Week Of#Memorial Day Weekend#Closing Time#Harmony Road#Store#Travelers#Headaches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
Berthoud, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

Artist Turning Fallen Tree Into Art at Berthoud Park

At Berthoud's Fickel Park, an artist has come to town to turn a spruce tree that was damaged in March's snowstorm into a wooden sculpture. It shouldn't be too long before Kevin Coughlin is finished creating this flying eagle sculpture. Coughlin's works are mostly made from trees turned into nature scenes, such as bears hanging out around one.
Windsor, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

HELP…We’ve Been Busted By The Windsor Weed Police

As Luke Bryan says, "Rain is a Good Thing"...at least, until the weeds get out of control, and that is exactly the case here at 600 Main Street in Windsor. I get it...Downtown Windsor is beautiful and has standards, and right now, we simply aren't living up to those standards to keep Downtown looking beautiful, and we need a little assistance because the Windsor Weed Police have busted us. Any landscapers in the house?
Denver, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

Hang Out at a Denver Alpaca Farm This Weekend

If you're searching for something unique to do this summer, why not book a weekend adventure at a renowned Colorado alpaca farm?. The immersive experience gives guests one-on-one encounters with the alpacas that are currently living on the farm. During the experience, people get the chance to spend 90 minutes with these friendly, fluffy creatures, while being entertained and educated about the species along the way. Guests will get a behind the scenes look at the alpaca ranch, including its facilities and care, as well as get to interact with the animals themselves. In addition to plenty of photo opportunities, those on the tour get to participate in feeding time, by giving the un-haltered alpacas snacks straight from their hands.
TravelPosted by
99.9 The Point

5 Must-Do Colorado Summer Road Trips

It's that time of year. The weather is beautiful (for the most part), the roads in the high country are starting to clear out, and it's time to explore. We here in Colorado are blessed with some of the most incredible scenery in the world and not just that but different types of scenery as well all over the state and there's no better time to explore that scenery than during the summer.
Larimer County, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

Larimer County Opens Up New Trail at Horsetooth Mountain

You would have thought, that after all of these years they'd run out of areas to make a new trail. That's not the case for this new five-mile loop. There's now a new way to adventure at Horsetooth, as Larimer County Department of Natural Resources announced that they've opened up the new 'Horsetooth Rock Loop Trail' as of May 18, 2021.
Loveland, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

What’s the Deal With That Blue Roof Building in Loveland?

The building near the northeast corner of Madison Avenue and Eisenhower Boulevard in Loveland has not had a permanent tenant for years. I like to call it 'The old ALCO building.' Many call it 'The old Albertsons.' Some break out 'The old County Market.' The blue-roofed building has seen just a few businesses, in the past 50 years.
Larimer County, COspotoncolorado.com

Lane Closures Planned Near I-25 North Express Lane Project

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) - Drivers should be aware of upcoming closures along Interstate 25 in Larimer County. Starting Sunday night, May 16, at 9 p.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation will close all of Larimer County Road 14. Crews will install new bridge girders on the bridge... ★ FURTHER...
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Iconic Colorado railway to reopen on fourteener this week after $100 million in repairs

Making its first climb up 'America's Mountain' in 1891, The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is set to start rolling once again after an extended closure followed a suspension of operations in October, 2017. While there were questions of whether or not the train would ever reopen at the time of closure, a necessary $100 million renovation project gave the train new life.
Loveland, COPosted by
New Country 99.1

New Tesla Facility In Loveland Slated To Open In July

A commercial real estate manager in Miami has officially bought over the former Davidson-Gebhardt Chevrolet dealership in Loveland late last week for a little over $10.44 million as the site is prepped to reopen as a maintenance facility for Tesla vehicles. According to the Loveland-Reporter Herald, Miami Spaces LLC president...
Fort Collins, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

5 Stores in Fort Collins, Loveland and Greeley That Don’t Require Masks

If you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you can un-mask indoors in a handful of large retailers in Northern Colorado, as of Monday, May 17, 2021. Denver7 reported that Governor Polis dropped the State of Colorado's mask requirement, and we now have a mask 'suggestion' for those who are not fully vaccinated (businesses can still decide whether masks are required inside, and Polis asked that Coloradans please respect that). But, if you're vaxed up and ready to un-mask, here you go.
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs area outdoor events starting May 17

Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19. El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years. • Palmer Divide Trail, 6K, Saturday. Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com. • Wellness...
Fort Collins, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

Meteorologist: ‘Could Be a Hail of a Thursday’ in Colorado This Week

Hide your car, 9NEWS Meteorologist Cory Reppenhagen says that we could be in for some hail on Thursday. You may have noticed that it's felt a lot like Seattle this week, but here's a little — er, golf ball-sized — reminder that we are still in Colorado. Fortunately, 9NEWS' severe thunder storm risk forecast shows Fort Collins and Greeley in the green 'marginal' area, whereas out east, there is slightly more of a risk. While it doesn't look like we're about to be pummeled by falling sky ice here on the Front Range of Northern Colorado, it doesn't hurt to be prepared, because 'tis the season.
Colorado Statedenverite.com

Taste of Colorado will return in 2021, but in a new location

Every year over Labor Day weekend, A Taste of Colorado brings dozens of booths to Civic Center Park, serving up food from local Colorado restaurants. The free event brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors to enjoy live music and art and to sample some of the best food the state has to offer.