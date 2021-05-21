Vandelux Comes to TH3RD BRAIN To Release 6-Track EP Dream State
Earlier this year, Vancouver-born multi-instrumentalist Vandelux shared two singles, indie-pop gem “Matter Of Time” featuring Alex Maher and bouncy banger “Baka,” teasing his upcoming EP Dream State, which is now finally released in full via TH3RD BRAIN. Dream State represents Vandelux’s attempt to translate a series of vivid dreams he was having during the second half of quarantine, resulting in a sonic journey driven by groovy basslines, intense arrangements and fun melodies.www.youredm.com