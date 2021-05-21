Reds place Wade Miley and Nick Senzel on the injured list
The Cincinnati Reds have made multiple roster moves this afternoon in advanced of their series with the Milwaukee Brewers. The team placed left-handed pitcher Wade Miley (left foot sprain) and outfielder Nick Senzel on the injured list (left knee inflammation). They also designated reliever Carson Fulmer for assignment. Taking their place on the roster, at least for now, are outfielder Scott Heineman, right-handed pitcher Ashton Goudeau, and right-handed pitcher Brad Brach – who was added to the 40-man roster.www.chatsports.com