MLB

View from the Catwalks: Rays have a taste for bird now

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 41 years old, Hill is the 2nd-oldest pitcher in MLB history with a sub-0.50 ERA and at least 20 K in any 4-start span. The oldest to do it is Roger Clemens (age 42) in 2005.https://t.co/sreDHnNbBE pic.twitter.com/UjguPl423b— Stathead (@Stathead) May 20, 2021. Somebody check-in with La Russa and see...

Saturday Bird Droppings: The Orioles have had a tough week

It’s been one of those weeks for the Orioles. They just cannot seem to put everything together. Last night saw Dean Kremer deliver one of the better starts of his young big league career, and then the bullpen fell apart. The four runs the O’s scored could be considered an...
MLB Trade Rumors

Rays have decision to make regarding Yoshi Tsutsugo

It “seems inevitable” that Rays infielder/outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo will lose his roster spot in the near future, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times observes. Although the Rays made a fairly expensive commitment to Tsutsugo before 2020, the former Nippon Professional Baseball standout hasn’t lived up to a two-year, $12 million guarantee. This season has been especially rough for the 29-year-old, who has batted a miserable .167/.244/.218 with zero home runs in 87 plate appearances. The Rays still owe Tsutsugo around $5.5 million, Topkin points out, but could decide to move on anyway. Tsutsugo could stay in the organization if the Rays send him down, but he has an assignment clause in his contract and would have to sign off on a demotion. Otherwise, Tsutsugo could collect the remaining money he’s due and try his luck in free agency again.
Tyler Rogers Is Pitching Backwards

The San Francisco Giants have been the biggest surprise of 2021. To begin the season, FanGraphs had their playoff odds tabbed at 5.7% percent, and at the time of writing, their playoff odds have moved up more than seven-fold to 43.7%. As is well documented, Evan Longoria is having his best season since 2016, and Buster Posey is tracking towards a career year with his bat. But I’m not here to write about their spry-looking veterans, nor their new-look starting rotation. No, I’m here to write about a pitcher holding it down in the back of their bullpen. That pitcher is Tyler Rogers.
Randy, Rays' comeback have October feel

The way things have been going for the Rays lately, you can’t count them out of any game. Not after they fall behind early. Not if they’re facing a pitcher who’s been one of the best in the American League this season. And certainly not when they have Randy Arozarena playing like it’s already October.
Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Thursday 5/20/21

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
The 6 Best MLB Moments from Thursday

Happy Friday, everyone! You have once again made it through another week and get the awesome reward of watching baseball all weekend! Yesterday, we had organists throwing shade, more glove-throwing, and more slow-pitch dingers. And, to relief of many fans, including myself (#TheNoHitterIsLosingMeaning), there were zero no-hitters thrown yesterday. Read on for more!
Pinder, Laureano spark Oakland A’s past Angels

ANAHEIM — It seemed like there was nothing the Los Angeles Angels could do to beat the Athletics’ Chad Pinder on Friday night in Anaheim. Pinder smacked a three-run home run in the seventh inning, his third hit. Defensively, Pinder — who played second base — was dialed in. In the fifth inning he made an over-the-shoulder catch on a ball that was hit well into the outfield.
Strasburg yields 1 hit in 5 1/3 innings in return for Nats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Strasburg pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list, allowing just one hit as the Washington Nationals defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 on Friday night. Strasburg (1-1) started for the first time since April 13. He had been sidelined with right shoulder...
Red Sox beat Blue Jays on J.D. Martinez's homer with two outs in the ninth

The Red Sox were one out away from losing sole possession of the lead in the American League East when J.D. Martinez stepped to the plate. With the tying run on third base and two outs in the ninth inning Thursday night, Martinez got a hanging slider from Blue Jays closer Rafael Dolis and hammered it over the right field wall for a two-run homer, his 12th of the season.
Martin Maldonado not in Houston's lineup on Friday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Maldonado moves to the bench on Friday with Jason Castro catching for right-hander Tyler Ivey. Castro will bat eighth versus right-hander Kyle Gibson and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Castro for 10.6...
Josh Naylor is Breaking Out

You could be excused for not seeing the Josh Naylor break out. It is a bit hidden. His wRC+ on the season is a just-below-average 99. He hasn’t gone on an absolute heater where he crushed five homers in six games (in fact, he has only four homers all season, though they are all since May 3). He is hitting primarily sixth or seventh in a lineup that has been no-hit twice and is near the bottom of the league in a slew of offensive categories.
Astros' Yordan Alvarez would be interested in Home Run Derby

ARLINGTON — Yordan Alvarez is made for the Home Run Derby. The Astros’ imposing slugger swats home runs to preposterous distances. Putting him in Denver’s high altitude and in the Coors Field launching pad during All-Star Weekend could produce must-watch television for a sport that desperately needs it. Alvarez acknowledged...
Fernando Tatis Jr. the quickest Padre to 50 home runs

Fernando Tatis Jr. hits 50th homer in career game No. 171 as the Padres rout the Mariners. Fernando Tatis Jr., clean-up hitter. The more Padres manager Jayce Tingler see it, the more it makes sense. Again in the clean-up spot Friday, Tatis became the fastest Padre to reach 50 career...
Miguel Cabrera's two homers lift Tigers over Royals

Miguel Cabrera hit two home runs, including his sixth career grand slam, as the Detroit Tigers defeated the host Kansas City Royals 7-5 Friday night. Cabrera finished the night 3-for-5. Jose Urena (2-4) earned the win despite allowing five runs on 10 hits in six innings. He struck out one...
Stephen Strasburg impresses as Nationals top Orioles

Stephen Strasburg threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings in his return from the injured list and the Washington Nationals beat the visiting Baltimore Orioles 4-2 in the opener of a three-game series on Friday. Strasburg (1-1) allowed only one hit with four strikeouts and four walks while throwing 72 pitches. Josh...
Angels experimenting with Matt Thaiss returning to catcher

ANAHEIM — In back-to-back years, the Angels used their first-round pick on college catchers, neither of whom ended up as catchers in the big leagues. While 2015 first-rounder Taylor Ward has returned for cameos behind the plate, simply to add to his versatility, the Angels are experimenting with moving 2016 first-round pick Matt Thaiss back behind the plate for a more regular role.