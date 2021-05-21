View from the Catwalks: Rays have a taste for bird now

It “seems inevitable” that Rays infielder/outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo will lose his roster spot in the near future, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times observes. Although the Rays made a fairly expensive commitment to Tsutsugo before 2020, the former Nippon Professional Baseball standout hasn’t lived up to a two-year, $12 million guarantee. This season has been especially rough for the 29-year-old, who has batted a miserable .167/.244/.218 with zero home runs in 87 plate appearances. The Rays still owe Tsutsugo around $5.5 million, Topkin points out, but could decide to move on anyway. Tsutsugo could stay in the organization if the Rays send him down, but he has an assignment clause in his contract and would have to sign off on a demotion. Otherwise, Tsutsugo could collect the remaining money he’s due and try his luck in free agency again.