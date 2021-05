Excision has headbangers on the edge of their seats with the announcement of his new event, Reunion, that’s set for July. Bass music lovers have been on the edge of their seats during the pandemic as they’ve waited for shows and festivals to come back. Earlier this year, Excision helped build the hype in the scene with the news of Lost Lands and Bass Canyon’s return, but before those immersive festivals take place he had an unexpected announcement in store. Legend Valley is going to have lots of tiny footsteps on its Land before headbangers can get Lost there, during his new summer showcase: Reunion.