Reds place Wade Miley, Nick Senzel on 10-day IL, DFA Carson Fulmer

We have completed another week of MLB action, and we have once again been littered with injuries. There are good and bad from injuries. Let's start with the bad, which means losing a player, sometimes a key player from your roster. The good is a chance to add a new player, and certain players suddenly finding new playing time. For instance, we were all excited for Alex Kirilloff, but now he is hurt, and we can get excited for the Twins' other stud outfield prospect in Trevor Larnach. Some outfielders recommended in recent weeks that are still producing, yet not nearly owned enough like Adolis Garcia, so pick him up NOW!!! Regardless, there is always some churning and burning that can be done, and this weekly article will help with your weekly FAAB process.