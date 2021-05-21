newsbreak-logo
Reds place Wade Miley, Nick Senzel on 10-day IL, DFA Carson Fulmer

By Red Reporter
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Reds are in a world of hurt. Just one day after getting completely dismantled by the San Francisco Giants in an embarrassing 19-4 loss, they’re putting another two key cogs on the 10-day Injured List as part of a barrage of Friday roster moves. As MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon...

RELATED PEOPLE
Carson Fulmer
Wade Miley
Nick Senzel
#Dfa#Dfa Carson Fulmer#The Cincinnati Reds#The San Francisco Giants#Mlb Com#10 Day Il#Friday Roster Moves#Assignment#Hurt
