The Colorado Rockies can put their ensuing four-game series with the Cincinnati Reds out of reach if they come up with a victory on Saturday. After dropping 13 runs on the scoreboard in the opener, The Rockies stormed out offensively with their bats on fire and hammered the Reds into submission in the second outing. The Reds are going to need to make some major defensive adjustments if they have any hope of him hanging around in the third meeting between the two teams. Tyler Mahle gets the nod to start at pitcher for the Reds opposite of Rockies righty Jhoulys Chacin.