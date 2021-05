A family in California have appealed for anyone with information about the fatal shooting of a six-year-old boy to come forward. Aiden Leos was killed on Friday morning in what authorities believe was incited by road rage as he was being driven by his mother to school. A GoFundMe was established, which has raised over $130,000 for the family.They spoke at a press conference asking for anyone who knows to come forward. His sister emotionally pleaded for people to come forward.“Please help us find the people that did this to my little brother. He’s only six and he was...