'Selling Sunset' Star Jason Oppenheim Hits The Jackpot With Newly Renovated $5.1 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion — See Inside

Katy Perry, pop icon and “American Idol” judge, has secured a buyer for her guesthouse in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California at $7.45 million. In 2018, Perry purchased the Beverly Hills residence to accompany her nearby abode at a price of $7.47 million. The presumed reason as to why Perry acquired the property was to provide extra space for guests or visitors while still remaining within the gated community of Hidden Valley. However, in 2020, Perry decided to bid farewell to her additional property and placed her guesthouse on the market for nearly $8 million. As the listing price failed to attract prospective buyers, the price was reduced to $7.85 million in January. In March, the price was once more lowered to $7.7 million. By early May, a buyer was secured, and the real estate deal was closed at $7.45 million.