Real Estate

'Selling Sunset' Star Jason Oppenheim Hits The Jackpot With Newly Renovated $5.1 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion — See Inside

By Nikki Schuster
Ok Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Jason Oppenheim wasn't Selling Sunset, he was busy closing the deal on his newly renovated Hollywood Hills mansion. The real estate mogul purchased his luxurious new estate for $5.125 million in an off-market deal last October and has spent the past few months giving it a gothic Hollywood makeover. Oppenheim, the founder and president of Oppenheim Group, managed to complete his renovations for under $1 million, as he told PEOPLE: "I knew immediately, I could turn that house into something pretty special, on a reasonable budget."

okmagazine.com
