Why I Spent $507 On All New Light Bulbs (Ge Reveal vs. GE Refresh, Warm White vs. Daylight)
Remember the days when we all used incandescent light bulbs in everything? Things were so easy then. We could pick up light bulbs at the grocery store, the home improvement store, the corner convenience store. They were pretty much all 2700K (did we even know about that color temperature scale back then?), so the only real decision we had to make was how bright we wanted the bulb to be. Easy peasy.www.addicted2decorating.com