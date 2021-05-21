Shoppers Say This Serum Made Them 'Look Like an Internal Lightbulb Was Switched On'

I have chronic dry skin, but this new formula changed everything. It doesn’t matter if it’s the dead of the winter or 97 degrees out, being moisturized is a top priority for me. In the house, working out, going to the grocery store—soft skin is a must wherever I go. However, since the beginning of the pandemic I’ve been struggling trying to find a formula that’s hyrdrating enough to nourish every crack and crevice of the skin. With the world opening back up, I was in desperate need of a body moisturizer that would last all-day regardless of temperature, penetrating my skin and not leaving me greasy. Fenty Skin, being the beauty saviors they are, heard my plea, and announced the Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream right in time for summer.