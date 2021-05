As Convene was getting ready to send out the latest COVID-19 Recovery Dashboard survey, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing rules for fully vaccinated people in the U.S., allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. Also in the news: According to The Associated Press, U.S. coronavirus cases are at their lowest rate since September and the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 has dropped to its lowest point since the pandemic began.