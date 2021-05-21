State Fire Marshal: Smoking caused huge fire in Revere that destroyed 2 houses & damaged 4 others

Improper disposal of smoking materials caused a 5-alarm blaze in Revere on Thursday that destroyed two houses, damaged four other homes and displaced 16 residents, the State Fire Marshal said Friday.

The fire sparked at 141-143 Endicott Ave. severely damaged the original 6-unit building and the neighboring 1-family home at 149 Endicott Ave., State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in a joint statement with Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright.

Four additional homes suffered damaged in the dense neighborhood.

The estimated loss is over $2 million. No injuries were reported in the 2:05 p.m. fire.

The fire started on the outside of 141-143 Endicott Ave. and there was evidence it was a frequent smoking area for residents.

“I am glad no residents or firefighters were hurt,” Bright said. “But if this fire had happened in the middle of the night, the outcome might have been very different.”

He added, “I am grateful to the many neighboring fire departments that provided mutual aid. This fire is a terrible tragedy for the 16 people who are displaced, but hard work kept the fire from destroying more homes in this densely packed neighborhood.”

The fire was jointly investigated by the Revere Fire and Police Departments and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The improper disposal of smoking materials was also the cause of May 8, 2020 brush fire in the backyard of 19 Loring Road in Revere that ultimately damaged or destroyed two houses and two sheds causing $160,000 in damage.

“If you smoke, use a proper receptacle like a can with sand or water,” Ostroskey said. “Tossing butts on the ground can easily ignite dry leaves or grass.”

He added, “Until you quit, be a responsible smoker. Put it out. All the way. Every time.”

For more information on smoking fire safety, visit www.mass.gov/smokingfiresafety.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

