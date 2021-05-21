newsbreak-logo
Beaver County, UT

Dump truck driver dead after rollover crash in Beaver Canyon

By Gephardt Daily Staff
Gephardt Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAVER COUNTY, Utah, May 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A dump truck driver died after a rollover crash in Beaver Canyon Thursday morning. “At approximately 9:02 a.m., a dump truck was traveling westbound on SR-153 at approximately mile post 17,” said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol. “The dump truck was occupied by a single male driver. As the truck entered a turn in the roadway, it veered left and struck the guardrail.”

