Dump truck driver dead after rollover crash in Beaver Canyon

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah, May 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A dump truck driver died after a rollover crash in Beaver Canyon Thursday morning. “At approximately 9:02 a.m., a dump truck was traveling westbound on SR-153 at approximately mile post 17,” said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol. “The dump truck was occupied by a single male driver. As the truck entered a turn in the roadway, it veered left and struck the guardrail.”