newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

4 bold predictions for 76ers vs. Wizards first-round series

By Brett Siegel
Posted by 
NBA Analysis Network
NBA Analysis Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Washington Wizards defeated the Indaina Pacers pretty easily Thursday night in the 8-seed NBA play-in game and as a result, they now draw a first-round matchup against the best in the Eastern Conference in the Philadelphia 76ers. Almost nobody is going to be expecting the Wizards to put up...

www.nbaanalysis.net
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Bradley Beal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Sixers#The Washington Wizards#Indaina Pacers#Predictions#Key Players#Philly#Fight Night
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

76ers-Wizards live stream: Watch NBA playoffs, TV, tipoff time, Game 2 prediction, odds, point spread, line

After a tough loss in Game 1, the Washington Wizards will be looking to bounce back in Game 2 of their series against the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Sixers will be aiming to jump out to a 2-0 lead. The Wizards competed hard and gave the Sixers all that they could handle in the first game, but ultimately the Sixers showed why they were one of the best teams in the league all season as they were able to close out the game down the stretch for a 125-118 victory.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Washington Wizards: Breaking down the play-in tournament possibilities

The postseason is here, and the Washington Wizards are officially a part of the fun. The Wizards finished the season with the eighth-best record in the East. After a rocky start to the season, the play-in seemed like a saving grace, the only way the Wizards would reach the postseason. However, they actually would have made the playoffs if we were living in a pre-play-in society.
NBACovers.com

Wizards vs Hawks Picks and Predictions: Peachtree Pain

The playoff-bound Atlanta Hawks caught a break ahead of their two-game set against the play-in-bound Washington Wizards, as Washington talisman Bradley Beal was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Atlanta just barely capitalized on Monday, escaping with a 125-124 win. Can the Hawks make it two for two against Washington?...
NBAbettingnews.com

Wizards vs Celtics Preview: Will the Wizards Continue To Ride the Winning Wave Into the First Round?

It’s not win or go home tonight in Boston, but unwelcome pressure awaits the loser of tonight’s Wizards vs Celtics play-in matchup. While the winner will move on to a first-round matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, the loser will have to face off against the inspired Indiana Pacers for all of the marbles. Well, the #8 seed and a matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, to be precise.
NBAsportsbettingdime.com

Wizards vs Celtics Play-In Tournament Picks and Odds

Following Sunday’s win over Charlotte, the Washington Wizards will meet the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Play-In Boston is without Jaylen Brown (wrist) for the remainder of the season. Read below for the latest Wizards vs Celtics odds, betting preview and a pick. The Washington Wizards completed a late-season...
NBABullets Forever

Russell Westbrook named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May 2021

On Monday, the NBA announced that Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month in May 2021. Westbrook averaged 26.3 points, 16.1 assists and 13.8 rebounds per game in nine contests. This is Westbrook’s ninth overall player of the month award, his first since Dec. 2017 when he played for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBANBC Washington

Looking Back at Wizards' Regular Season Series With Playoff Opponent 76ers

Looking back at Wizards' regular season series with Sixers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. As the Wizards move on from their play-in tournament victory over the Pacers, they'll have to prepare for a first-round series against a Sixers team they haven't seen in over two months. The Sixers swept...
NBAnumberfire.com

Wizards' Raul Neto (hamstring) will be GTD Tuesday

Washington Wizards point guard Raul Neto (left hamstring strain) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's play-in game against the Boston Celtics, per head coach Scott Brooks. What It Means:. Neto missed the final two games of the regular season due to a strained left hamstring. Davis Bertans drew the...
NBAchatsports.com

Bradley Beal Says Hamstring Injury Won't Be '100%' for Wizards vs. Celtics

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal said he will not be at 100 percent for the team's play-in game against the Boston Celtics because of his lingering hamstring injury. "There's no setback. I didn't injure it any worse than it already, so that's positive. Obviously it won't be 100 percent. I've just got to manage it the best I can," Beal told reporters Monday.
NBANBA

Russell Westbrook for All-NBA 2020-21

In his 13th NBA season, Russell Westbrook is putting up some of the best numbers of his career and leading a late-season Wizards’ resurgence that has taken Washington from 15 games below .500 to the NBA Play-In Tournament. The former MVP averaged the most rebounds (11.5) and assists (11.7) of his career, averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in the last five years and just locked up his third assist title. Ask around the organization, however, and any teammate, coach or staffer will tell you that Westbrook’s biggest impact has come in the locker room rather than the stat sheet. Acquired by Washington just weeks before the start of the season, Westbrook has been a tone-setter for the team on and off the court, a leader for the Wizards’ young core and a superstar running mate for fellow All-NBA candidate Bradley Beal.
NBAchatsports.com

2021 NBA Playoffs: Wizards vs. 76ers schedule released

The Washington Wizards have advanced to the first round of the NBA Playoffs. They will play the No. 1 seed Philadelphia 76ers starting on Sunday. Here’s the schedule which was released earlier this week, but now we know the Wizards are FINALLY IN THE PLAYOFFS!:. Game 1 in Philadelphia on...
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Raul Neto: Uncertain for play-in tourney

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said Neto (hamstring) will be a game-time decision Tuesday for Washington's matchup with Boston in the play-in tournament, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Neto's sore left hamstring kept him off the floor for Washington's final two regular-season contests, but Brooks isn't closing the...
NBAenquirerjournal.com

Homesley signs mult-year deal with Wizards

Former Porter Ridge High star Caleb Homesley signed a multi-year contract with the Washington Wizards on Saturday, the team announced via Twitter. Homesley was originally picked up by Washington after the 2020 NBA Draft and assigned to the G League. While the Wizards’ G League affiliate didn’t participate this season, Homesley played 16 games with the Erie BayHawks during the 2020-21 season.