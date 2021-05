The Charlotte Hornets quickly became one of the most exciting teams to watch throughout the regular season. They boast a young core centered around rookie standout LaMelo Ball, PJ Washington, Miles Bridges and Devonte' Graham. Together, they provide a potent offensive attack on a nightly basis. Throw in a career-year from guard Terry Rozier (20 points per game) and Charlotte has quickly figured out its rebuild in a short amount of time. Had Ball not been injured for a chunk of the seasons, the Hornets likely would have finished considerably higher in the standings in the Eastern Conference. But as it stands, the Hornets will have to win in the play-in tournament if they want their season to continue.