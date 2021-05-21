Landscape Maintenance Laborer

The Town of Ocean Isle Beach is currently accepting applications for the full-time position of Utility Maintenance Mechanic. An employee in this class performs a variety of unskilled, semi-skilled, and some skilled work as a member of a crew engaged in the construction, maintenance, and repair of lift stations, distribution and collection system lines, installation and calibration of water meters, water and sewer taps, installation of hydrants, meter reading, assisting customers with water leaks and maintaining records of work activities. Employee will participate in a rotating on-call to perform checks and take and test water samples and to respond to calls for service or problems. Work is performed in an outdoor setting and subject to variation in climate. Work is performed under supervision of the Utility Systems Superintendent. Graduation from high school and experience in semi-skilled maintenance or construction work preferably involving water distribution or sewer collections systems is desired. Salary range: $35,918 - $53,877 dependent upon qualifications. Applications may be found on the Town of Ocean Isle Beach website at www.oibgov.com or obtained in person at Town Hall. Applications may be forwarded to Justin Whiteside, Town of Ocean Isle Beach, 111 Causeway Drive, Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469 or by email at [email protected]. Position open until filled. The Town of Ocean Isle Beach is an equal opportunity employer.