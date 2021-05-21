newsbreak-logo
BYU announces plans to return to full capacity in LaVell Edwards Stadium this fall

By Gephardt Daily Staff
Gephardt Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVO, Utah, May 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — BYU is planning on a return to full capacity in LaVell Edwards Stadium this fall for the 2021 football season. “We are really excited to welcome back Cougar Nation into LaVell Edwards Stadium this fall,” said BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe. “I know our football team is looking forward to a great schedule this season. We are all extremely excited to be able to see the return of the unmatched atmosphere generated by BYU fans in LaVell Edwards Stadium.”

