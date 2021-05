Yes there are fishing spots on the East Side, from River Road, around India Point, and over to the fishing deck below the hurricane barrier. I keep up with this by following Dave Henault, owner of Ocean State Tackle, on social media. I don’t fish but his Facebook page is full of happy smiling people who do — as well as Dave’s recommendations for bait, lures, and public access fishing spots — and it really helps to balance out the other news. Plus, Dave knows a lot about Asian cuisine, having traveled to Southeast Asia extensively, and he often posts about his meals purchased from local restaurants.