The Georgia Basketball program suffered another blow to its roster on Tuesday as rising sophomore guard K.D. Johnson and graduate forward Andrew Garcia both entered the transfer portal. Andrew Slater was the first to report the Johnson news on Twitter while VerbalCommits broke the news for Garcia. Johnson averaged 13.5 points during his freshman season in Athens, finishing as the second leaguing scorer for the Bulldogs in 2020-21. He also added 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.8 steals on his way to being named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. Meanwhile, in just one season at UGA, Garcia averaged 8.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. He played in 26 games for the Bulldogs after transferring from Stony Brook.