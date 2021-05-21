newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

China’s Dalian Wanda Dumps Remaining AMC Entertainment Shares for $426 Million

By Rebecca Davis
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

China’s Dalian Wanda Group has dumped almost all of its remaining holdings in AMC Entertainment for $426 million, bringing its stake down to just 0.002%, according to a Friday regulatory filing. Since last Thursday, it has sold off 30.4 million of its AMC shares, leaving it now just 10,000 shares,

variety.com
Variety

Variety

23K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Aron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Entertainment#Chinese Stocks#Chinese Companies#Common Stock#Amc Entertainment Shares#Dalian Wanda Group#Company#Traded Companies#Shareholders#Chinese Authorities#March#Day Traders#Cinema Closures#Reddit Forums
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
WandaVision
Country
China
Related
MarketsInvestorPlace

Buy AMC at These Levels to Take Advantage of the Reopening

Lately, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has been fairly active despite the overall bearish sentiment of the stock market. For example, there has been bullish chatter about AMC stock in online forums, with “#AMCSqueeze” even trending on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). However, trading on memes has never been a strategy that works out in the long run. As such, I prefer to take a long view and disassociate the stock from the company itself.
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Tencent acquires 3.8% stake in Remedy

Tencent Holdings has acquired 3.8% of shares in Remedy Entertainment. The 500,000 shares were sold to Tencent by Accendo Capital, which still holds 14% of outstanding shares and votes after the transaction - approximately 1.8 million shares. Remedy was informed of the sale after it had taken place, but the...
Marketsinvesting.com

Why You Should Run (Don’t Walk) Away from Shares of AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment’s (AMC) shares surged to hit their 52-week high of $20.36 in January 2021 thanks to a short squeeze triggered by the Reddit forum r/wallstreetbets. But the stock has plunged more than 30% since then. Though the company’s theaters are reopening now, we think it’s weak financials could lead to further declines in its share price. Read on.One of the top players in the theater chain space, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., (NYSE:AMC), saw its shares soar to hit their 52-week high of $20.36 on January 27 thanks to a short squeeze triggered by Reddit forum wallstreetbets. However, the stock has declined by 32.8% since then. Its shares rallied after the company announced on May 21 that its previously largest shareholder, China’s the Wanda Group, sold most of its remaining shares in the company. The stock has gained 34.7% over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $13.68.
MoviesPosted by
TheStreet

AMC Price Target Raised, Sell Rating Affirmed at Citi

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report shares soared after Citi analyst Jason Bazinet nearly doubled his price target on the world’s biggest movie theater chain to $3.70 from $2. To be sure, he kept his sell rating. AMC recently traded at $16.23, up 19%. The stock has more than tripled...
Stocksswfinstitute.org

North American Public Pensions Dumped Alibaba Group Stock

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (ticker: BABA) was a darling direct listed equity holding for many large U.S. and Canadian public pensions. Alibaba was the largest Chinese equity holding for many U.S. pensions in 2020. However, shares of Alibaba have lost approximately a third of their value since last fall as Chinese regulatory pressure intensified. Many institutional investors ignored Trump’s trade war with China when it came to Chinese stocks, but were concerned about how the Chinese government dealt with tech companies in mainland China. The surprise nixing of the public offering of Ant Group (formerly Ant Financial) shocked public funds. Alibaba owns around a third of Ant Group. Profit and revenue for the quarter for Alibaba will be less of an issue versus outstanding and possibly future regulatory issues that need resolution.
Financial ReportsSpringfield Business Journal

AMC’s largest shareholder pares down stake

China-based Dalian Wanda Group Co., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s largest shareholder, sold most of its shares in the American movie theater chain. Wanda sold 30.4 million shares May 13-18 for nearly $427 million. AMC's shares have jumped 160% in the past 12 months, largely due to a Reddit-fueled trading frenzy,...
MarketsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Virgin Galactic, Moderna, AMC Entertainment & More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) – Virgin Galactic soared 20.5% in premarket trading after it held a successful test flight over the weekend of its SpaceShipTwo craft. Virgin's first manned space flight in more than two years successfully reached space 50 minutes after takeoff from Las Cruces, New Mexico, before returning to earth.
MoviesInvestorPlace

Avoid AMC Entertainment As CEO Relishes Meme Lord Status

A few weeks ago, I noted that Adam Aron, the CEO of movie-theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), is making some unusual decisions. I’m not looking to offend AMC stock holders — but when combined with AMC’s first-quarter underperformance, Aron’s actions may not bode well for the stock. During a recent...
Stocksfxempire.com

AMC Entertainment Stock Finds a Tailwind Even as Big Investor Cashes In

AMC Entertainment (AMC) shares came out of the gate strong today, giving Redditors cause to celebrate even as the company’s biggest shareholder, Dalian Wanda Group, ran for the exits last week. Famous Reddit forum WallStreetBets has led the rally in the AMC stock price this year as the group of individual investors looks to turn the tables on short-selling hedge funds and leave them holding the bag in the interim — just as they did with GameStop (GME) stock.
MoviesStreet.Com

AMC Shares Higher After Solid UK Box Office Weekend, China Investor Exit

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report shares moved higher Monday after its British cinemas recorded their busiest week of ticket sales since the pandemic, offsetting the departure of a key investor in the world's biggest movie theatre chain. Oden said it sold more than 300,000 tickets for the week beginning...
MoviesPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is IMAX the Better Multiplex Play Than AMC Entertainment?

It's too soon to tell if U.S. movie theaters will ever return to their former glory, but there's no denying that folks are starting to come back to the multiplex. The nearly $190 million that stateside exhibitors rang up in ticket sales in April is the best month that the industry has had since March of last year.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Centessa Pharmaceutical sets IPO terms, seeking valuation of up to $1.7 billion

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC has set terms for its initial public offering, as the U.K.-based biotechnology holding company seeks a valuation of up to $1.72 billion. The company said it is offering 15 million American depositary shares (ADS) in the IPO, which is expected to price between $18 and $20 a share, for proceeds of up to $300 million. The company said each ADS sold will represent one ordinary share, and it expects to have 85.92 million ordinary shares outstanding after the IPO. Centessa expects the stock to list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CNTA." Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and Evercore ISI are listed as underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $3.2 million and no revenue for the period from inception on Oct. 26, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2020. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has shed 14.3% over the past three months, while the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has gained 7.2% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 7.0%.