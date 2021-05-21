newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Criminal Probe of Former GOP Lawmaker Ends Without Charges

By Kenneth P. Doyle
bgov.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA criminal investigation of former Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen over alleged personal use of campaign funds — including a trip to Disney World — ended with no charges being filed, according to her lawyer. Ros-Lehtinen, who spent 20 years in Congress and is now a senior adviser at Akin Gump Strauss...

about.bgov.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Weiner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloomberg Government#Fbi#Criminal Investigation#Criminal Law#Fbi#Doj#Gop#Disney World#Irl Pac#The Justice Department#Criminal Division#The Campaign Legal Center#Campaign Finance Law#Re Election#Political Action#Campaign Funds#Pac Event#Disclosure Reports#Senior Adviser#Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Investigation
Related
Phoenix, AZpinalcentral.com

GOP lawmakers block vote on ERA

PHOENIX — House Republicans have once again blocked a vote over whether Arizona should ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. On a party-line vote Wednesday, lawmakers voted down a motion by Rep. Judy Schweibert, D-Phoenix, to HCR 2010 directly to the floor for a vote. She had to take that route because Rep. Frank Pratt, R-Casa Grande, refused to give the measure a hearing after it was assigned to the House Judiciary Committee which he chairs.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Former President Trump lashes out at ‘corrupt’ criminal probe into Trump Organization

Former President Trump is lashing out at the New York attorney general’s office following the launch of a criminal probe into the Trump Organization, calling the investigation “corrupt” and “in desperate search of a crime.” NBC News’ Monica Alba explains what the probe could uncover about the Trump Organization and what it could mean for the former president’s company.
POTUSPOLITICO

N.Y. state investigation into Trump is now a criminal probe

The New York state attorney general’s examination of the Trump Organization is now also a criminal investigation, a spokesperson for the attorney general said on Tuesday night. The investigation is “no longer purely civil in nature,” Fabien Levy, the spokesperson for New York Attorney General Letitia James, confirmed to POLITICO...
Congress & CourtsNY Daily News

Bill Barr must face consequences: Why we’re urging action by the DC Bar disciplinary authorities

Former Attorney General William Barr’s reputation took another hit on May 3. Federal District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson issued a scathing opinion that branded Trump’s attorney general and his Justice Department lieutenants the judicial equivalent of cover-up artists. And today, a group of lawyers (including two of the authors of this op-ed) asked the District of Columbia Bar disciplinary authorities to take action against Barr based in part upon the judge’s decision.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Congressional Republicans urge State Department to declassify documents related to the origins of the coronavirus

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans on the Energy and Commerce Committee are pushing for Secretary of State Antony Blinken to declassify documents from a research facility in China relating to the origins of the coronavirus. Rep. Morgan Griffith of Virginia, the top Republican on the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, along with other GOP lawmakers wrote […] The post Congressional Republicans urge State Department to declassify documents related to the origins of the coronavirus appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Congress & Courtsscotscoop.com

Liz Cheney removed from House Republican Conference Chair

Since the Jan. 6 riot in the Capitol, former Republican house chair and Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney has been staunchly anti-Trump. Immediately following the riot and the former President’s impeachment trial, Cheney was challenged by many wanting to remove her from her leadership position due to her vote in support of impeachment.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Power Up: "Exceedingly unusual": Potential GOP witnesses oppose Jan. 6 commission

It's Friday. We made it. This is the Power Up newsletter – a cicada free zone from here on out. See you on Monday. CONFLICT OF INTEREST: Several Republicans who oppose creating a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are more than lawmakers making a public policy decision — they are potential witnesses to what former president Donald Trump and his aides were saying and doing as the mob laid siege, my colleagues Felicia Sonmez, Josh Dawsey and I report.
CharitiesUS News and World Report

Democratic Fundraising Arm Outraised Republican Peer by $2.4 Million in April

(Reuters) - The fundraising arm of the U.S. Democratic Party raised $15.6 million in April, topping the $13.2 million raised by its Republican counterpart, Federal Election Commission filings https://bit.ly/3bHlbmj showed on Thursday. However, the Republican National Committee had $90 million cash on hand going into May, still significantly more than...
Congress & Courtskgou.org

Rep. Stephanie Murphy Considers Senate Run Against Rubio

Democrats have struggled in Florida. Right now they hold just one statewide office — the agriculture commissioner — despite years of running candidates who come within narrow margins of a win. Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy from central Florida thinks she could be the one to change that trend in a...
Congress & Courtsfreedom.press

Surveillance of CNN reporter underscores urgency of Justice Department ban on journalist spying

Sen. Wyden has called on the Biden admin to categorically bar the surveillance of journalists in order to root out their sources. The Trump administration's Department of Justice (DOJ) secretly obtained the phone and email records of a CNN journalist last year, the news network reported last night after receiving a notification from the DOJ. This disclosure follows similar news in just the past three weeks of a subpoena served against a trio of Washington Post reporters who had produced a story documenting Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and a subpoena served under gag order for the identity of an anonymous online critic of Trump ally Representative Devin Nunes.
U.S. PoliticsA.V. Club

CNN finally gets around to firing Rick Santorum

Wouldn’t you know it: CNN has once again been let down by its efforts to find a conservative commentator who will tout anti-science, anti-abortion, anti-gay marriage rhetoric on its airwaves—in the interest of good, objective journalism—but who won’t also say things so racist that they’re then forced to fire them. This is per Huffington Post, which reports that the cable news network has finally parted ways with former senator and presidential hopeful Rick Santorum, after the “senior political correspondent” came under fire for comments about Indigenous peoples that he made at an event in April, asserting that European colonists in the Americas “birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here,” and that, “I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly, there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”