Building Accessible Digital Experiences Is About Doing the Right Thing

In 2001, I started learning about OCR technology. This technology converts text from print documents or images into digital text. As I sat in front of the computer and scanner, my teacher of the visually impaired handed me a piece of paper and showed me how to put it inside the scanner. She then told me what keys to press on the computer so that the scan could begin. Around 45 seconds later, I heard the computer reading out loud the text that was on the page. To say that I was amazed was an understatement! Although I was only in eighth grade at the time, I knew right then and there that this technology would open the doors to numerous possibilities for my future.