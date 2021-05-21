newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Building Accessible Digital Experiences Is About Doing the Right Thing

By Inge De Bleecker
CMSWire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal Accessibility Awareness Day comes each May as a reminder to keep all users in mind when designing digital experiences like mobile apps and websites. And while much of the attention on digital accessibility is paid to lawsuits and the costs of non-compliance with laws like the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), businesses should remember that the point of digital accessibility, much like physical accessibility measures like wheelchair ramps, designated parking and Braille touchpads, is to provide a usable and enjoyable experience to every person, regardless of ability.

www.cmswire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability Rights#Lawsuits#Fifteen Percent#Digital Marketing#Mobile App Development#Mobile Development#Online Businesses#Americans#Nbc News#Applause#Devops#Cx Ux#Ada#Digital Experiences#Inclusive Experiences#Digital Assets#Accessibility Issues#User Feedback#Usability Testing#Disabilities Act
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Mobile Apps
News Break
Marketing
Related
Retailaftermarketnews.com

Building a Better Customer Experience

PhaseZero delivers more than just software. We’re your trusted advisors in your digital transformation journey from creating a business concept to becoming an industry leader, committed to your success. The automotive aftermarket, like a lot of industries today, is feeling the “Amazon Effect.” Customers want convenience, which means being able...
CIO

The Key to Improving Digital Experiences is Automation

As with any new initiative in IT, improving digital experiences begins with a measurement. After all, you need the facts to know what is wrong. But what happens beyond that point?. With the rise of experience analytics tools, it’s no longer possible for senior IT leaders to shy away from...
EconomyNetwork World

How to build a seamless digital experience for breakthrough marketing performance

Many businesses struggle to engage with their website visitors effectively, let alone omnichannel experiences. Marketing teams have limited tools to deliver relevant and consistent content to their different target audiences. With less-than-optimal digital experiences, how can brands stand out in a distinctive way and delight customers across multiple touchpoints?. Digital...
Technologycmscritic.com

Best Scanning Tools for Digital Accessibility

Over the last decade, digital accessibility has become one of the most important and talked-about issues in the web and digital industries. As part of the tenth annual Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD), we wanted to do our part to help elevate awareness across our community. Let’s start with the...
InternetUNR NevadaNews

To digital accessibility and beyond!

There are over a billion people in the world with a disability or impairment, according to the website for Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD). “The purpose of GAAD is to get everyone talking, thinking and learning about digital access and inclusion, and the more than One Billion people with disabilities/impairments.”
Public HealthCNET

COVID-19 showed digital accessibility is critical. Advocates don't want you to forget

Over the past year, Jennison Asuncion has seen apps like Zoom, a lifeline during the pandemic, expand accessibility features like automatic closed captioning. Messaging app Slack, another critical communications tool, has also become more compatible with his screen reader, which speaks aloud what's on his phone or computer. Now Asuncion, who is blind, can more easily access his messages.
Cell PhonesTimes Union

BarrierBreak launches Covid-19 Accessibility Bug Bounty to promote Digital Accessibility

MUMBAI, India (PRWEB) May 24, 2021. BarrierBreak, a leader in the digital accessibility delivering an offshore solution launched #CovidAccessibilityBugBounty to celebrate the 10th Global Accessibility Awareness Day. Covid-19 made access to information even more critical for people with disabilites globally. The need for digital accessibility is even more heightened today wherein we rely on the web and mobile apps.
Softwarefooyoh.com

Transparency with Software Development Partner: Does it matter?

Outsourcing your projects to a software development partner is nothing new; we’ve been doing this for a decade now. However, given the era of cloud operations that we are currently in, it’s one of the major phenomena that has us working. Even before we hit a global level pandemic in...
gitconnected.com

Blogging with IMIM and Safe Network

Censorship resistant blogging on the Safe Network is coming to the clear net too. Enter IMIM, the WWW portal to your Safe Network blog. I’ve discussed the Safe Network¹ previously, so to be brief, it is an autonomous data network that overlays the traditional internet. It provides immutable and perpetual data access and storage. Everything is encrypted in transit and at rest. It uses a decentralised and distributed design to ensure data is held securely, ready to be accessed whenever needed.
BusinessThrive Global

Abhinai Srivastava of Mashgin: “Focus on doing things the right way”

Focus on doing things the right way, even if it’s slow. When we first started out, we thought that we always had to keep our investors happy. As a result, we made a lot of short-term decisions that weren’t as healthy for the company in the long term, and at the end of the day cost us more time in successfully getting to market.
EconomyCoinTelegraph

The future of digital customer experience

We are organizing the “Future of Digital Customer Experience webinar” on May 24, 2021, at 15:00 BST/10:00 ET to understand how digital transformation impacts the future of customer experience and what steps companies can take to better their customer experience. In this new digital era, companies need to customize their...
Cell Phoneschicagolighthouse.org

Learning All About Digital Accessibility by Taking the Mouse Trap Challenge!

In 2001, I started learning about OCR technology. This technology converts text from print documents or images into digital text. As I sat in front of the computer and scanner, my teacher of the visually impaired handed me a piece of paper and showed me how to put it inside the scanner. She then told me what keys to press on the computer so that the scan could begin. Around 45 seconds later, I heard the computer reading out loud the text that was on the page. To say that I was amazed was an understatement! Although I was only in eighth grade at the time, I knew right then and there that this technology would open the doors to numerous possibilities for my future.
Softwareaithority.com

Lack of Skills and Hiring Challenges Biggest Barriers to Enterprise AI Adoption

New Global Survey Findings Uncover Top Trends in the Evaluation, Implementation, and Outcomes of Enterprise AI Adoption. O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, announced the results of its annual AI Adoption in the Enterprise 2021 survey. The research explores the techniques, tools, and practices enterprise organizations are using to better understand how artificial intelligence (AI) has evolved over the past year. While this year’s survey generated nearly three times as many responses as last year, indicating overall industry growth, there are still challenges ahead.
Cell PhonesFast Casual

An Intro To Creating Engaging Custom Mobile Apps

Now more than ever, it is imperative that restaurant and hospitality brands have a mobile app that is custom to their brand. Digital applications that provide quick remote ordering with easy checkout, delivery, and curbside pickup is the new standard. There is a lot of competition out there. If your brand doesn't provide a good mobile app solution, then users will rapidly move on to someone who will. App-wise, you've got about five seconds to make a digital impression that leads a user to complete a sale. If your mobile app has technical issues and delivers a lousy experience, you will lose that potential customer and the corresponding revenue.
phocuswire.com

Travel recovery and responsibility: A chance to do the right thing

After being in the depths of the worst crisis to impact the travel industry in its history, travel brands are eager to get to some semblance of normality. They cannot be criticized for that. Such a huge task involves getting aircraft and their crews airworthy, hiring (or rehiring) employees to...
liftandaccess.com

JLG Expands 'Access Your World' Experience

JLG Industries, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company and leading global manufacturer of MEWPs and telehandlers, announces the expansion of its “Access Your World” virtual experience. The newest job site scenario brings visitors inside the stadium and features additional JLG products, services and content to explore. The initial launch focused on...
SoftwareInfoworld

Rethinking SaaS Management

When SaaS started catching on as the standard model for software delivery, adoption was rapid. Businesses of all sizes invested in SaaS, expecting to increase productivity through a more efficient, affordable deployment method that avoided the lock-in that came with software purchases in the past. Solutions of all varieties, from Office 365 and G Suite to Slack and Zoom, made promises of enhanced collaboration, effortlessness of mobile work, easy deployment, and lower maintenance overhead.
SoftwarePosted by
Forbes

How To Choose The Best Software For Your Startup

CEO and Founder of Ruby Labs, a London-based mobile apps developer. Entrepreneur with expertise in mobile apps, m-payment and marketing. As an early-stage startup, one of the most important decisions you make is which software to use to build and support your product. A good tech stack now will build a foundation for success in the future, boosting your agility and efficiency as you scale and work toward your business goals. An inadequate tech stack will waste precious time and money and hold you back from achieving your development and growth objectives.
Softwarefairfieldcitizenonline.com

Can Your Enterprise Benefit from No-Code AI?

These three examples show how no-code AI is impacting different industries. Most companies rely on digital technology to conduct business and make critical decisions every day. Today’s businesses monitor and analyze data from a range of digital sources, including emails, chats, surveys, customer transactions, social media posts and more. Yet, figuring out how to extract relevant data from every digital source and then use it in a way that provides value for customers is a challenge for many enterprises.