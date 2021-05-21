newsbreak-logo
Movies resume at Regal Swamp Fox

By STAFF REPORTS
SCNow
 6 days ago

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Regal Swamp Fox cinema complex in west Florence has reopened. Movies resumed Friday at 3400 Radio Road in Florence. Lionsgate’s Spiral is headlining the new movies, including “Those Who Wish Me Dead” and “Wrath of Man” along with a full slate of additional titles. Future releases...

