Movies resume at Regal Swamp Fox

During the pandemic West Florence High School junior Brock Crouch had the thought, "I think i can build a boat." So he did. He simply started researching, watched YouTube tutorials and asked a lot of questions. The only experience he had was making cornhole sets in which he used the money made from that project to buy the plans and material for his boat. His parents just kind of watched this happen, in wonder. Over the course of the next few weeks, Brock constructed this 15-foot boat and gave it a test run. As you can see, his work paid off. He's taken several trips out on Lake Robinson and now friends and family are wanting to put in orders!