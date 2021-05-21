Thaxton news for May 19

This is an update on the some of the Cemetery Projects we have going on: Phase 1 – work inside the cemetery, a soil sample has been collected from the cemetery and when the results of the soil sample is returned then will proceed to put out lime, fertilizer, and plant grass in areas in the cemetery. Hopefully, we can get a good stand of grass and get rid of alot of weeds. The last week in May, Lisa Gooch, and the Youth Group of Thaxton United Methodist Church will be placing flags on the Veterans Graves (86), and placing a wreath at the Veterans Monument at the Park for Memorial Day. The flags will remain in place for Flag Day, June 14; and Independence Day, July 4. Also, a reminder the Cemetery Committee has ask that NO MORE WHITE ROCK BE PLACED ON GRAVES IN THE CEMETERY AND PLEASE REMOVE THE TINKETS AND GLASS OBJECTS FROM GRAVES THIS WILL HELP WITH THE MOWING AND WEED-EATING. These items are not allowed!!!! The Committee would appreciate everyone’s cooperation in helping with this request. Also, with all the bad weather, high wind, rain, hail there have been alot of flowers blown off the gravesites. If you would put your name on the wreaths, with a “water proof pen”. I think you can purchased these possibly at Walmart, Art Supply Store, etc. this would be a way of replacing the flowers on the right graves. Just a suggestion.