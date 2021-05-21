newsbreak-logo
Pontotoc County, MS

Thaxton news for May 19

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago

This is an update on the some of the Cemetery Projects we have going on: Phase 1 – work inside the cemetery, a soil sample has been collected from the cemetery and when the results of the soil sample is returned then will proceed to put out lime, fertilizer, and plant grass in areas in the cemetery. Hopefully, we can get a good stand of grass and get rid of alot of weeds. The last week in May, Lisa Gooch, and the Youth Group of Thaxton United Methodist Church will be placing flags on the Veterans Graves (86), and placing a wreath at the Veterans Monument at the Park for Memorial Day. The flags will remain in place for Flag Day, June 14; and Independence Day, July 4. Also, a reminder the Cemetery Committee has ask that NO MORE WHITE ROCK BE PLACED ON GRAVES IN THE CEMETERY AND PLEASE REMOVE THE TINKETS AND GLASS OBJECTS FROM GRAVES THIS WILL HELP WITH THE MOWING AND WEED-EATING. These items are not allowed!!!! The Committee would appreciate everyone’s cooperation in helping with this request. Also, with all the bad weather, high wind, rain, hail there have been alot of flowers blown off the gravesites. If you would put your name on the wreaths, with a “water proof pen”. I think you can purchased these possibly at Walmart, Art Supply Store, etc. this would be a way of replacing the flowers on the right graves. Just a suggestion.

MHV Clubs Offer Opportunities for Learning and Community Involvement

The Pontotoc Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers (MHV) clubs have started back having regular meetings and would like to invite you to join a club. The mission of the Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers (MHV) clubs is to strengthen families through education and community involvement. Clubs can be composed of couples, lunch and learn, senior citizens, newly retired, and career-oriented groups. MHV clubs give of their talents by making items for local hospitals and other local groups as well as international groups.
Pontotoc County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Local field day promoted beef cattle

May is National Beef Month! This designation recognizes the efforts of cattle farmers as they provide a nutritious product to feed people around the world. The Pontotoc County Cattlemen’s Association celebrated National Beef Month by hosting a cattlemen’s field day on May 6, 2021 at Hilliard Farms near Ecru. The...
Pontotoc County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

What 4-H service means to Chase Foster

The 4-H pledge says “I pledge … My Head to clearer thinking, My Heart to greater loyalty, My Hands to larger service and My Health to better living for my club, my community, my country, and my world.” Service projects are a large part of 4-H. Many young people in 4-H are willing to serve and volunteer in their communities. Chase Foster is one such member with a positive attitude and a desire to serve.
Pontotoc County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Pontotoc quit deeds parking lot property to county

At the May 4 meeting Pontotoc Aldermen unanimously passed a motion to quit deed the city’s parking lot property, which is located behind the Pontotoc County Safety Center, to the county. The parking lot (approximately .8-acre) is accessible off of Marion Street (near the top of Happy Hollow hill). Some...
Pontotoc County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Severe thunderstorm downs trees in Pontotoc County

A severe thunderstorm rolled through Pontotoc County between seven and eight o’clock tonight (Sunday) downing numerous trees in the northwest sector of the county, including Thaxton and Hurricane Communities, according to Emergency Services Manager Allen Bain. At 8:05 p.m. Bain said that he had no reports of structure damage. “We’ve...
Mississippi StateThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Extension learning opportunities abound in May

The Mississippi State University Extension Service in Pontotoc County is planning a variety of upcoming agriculture and natural resource based programs. There will be something for everyone. I will discuss Extension learning opportunities that will be offered during the month of May. Field Days. The COVID-19 pandemic largely limited the...
Thaxton, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

75 Thaxton Hills Dr, Thaxton, Mississippi 38871

Finally! An AFFORDABLE NEW construction development in Pontotoc County! Thaxton Hills is nestled into a beautiful and serene wooded backdrop giving the surroundings a ''down home'' feel while delivering a new, fresh, and luxurious touch! Located VERY close to the Lafayette/Pontotoc county line, Thaxton Hills is PERFECT for ANY buyer! End your search here in one of the meticulously designed floor plans that all provide an open feel, energy efficiency, and easy luxurious living! Choose your home or lot and begin putting the finishing touches that makes your new well thought out home scream ''YOU!''
Pontotoc, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Governor Reeves lifts capacity restrictions on gatherings, including graduations

Last Friday (April 30) Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed a new executive order lifting all capacity restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings, including kindergarten through grade 12 events. Friday’s new order opens the door for full attendance at upcoming high school graduations. "Getting our kids back in school last August...
Tupelo, MSwtva.com

Storm cleanup underway in Calhoun City, Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A tornado left behind significant damage in Tupelo, Pontotoc County and Calhoun City. One area that took a hit from the twister was the Park Hill neighborhood in Tupelo. People could easily see damaged homes, uprooted trees and downed power lines. Structures destroyed in Calhoun City...
Pontotoc County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

museum news for April 28

Greetings from the Town Square Museum. Recent visitors include Kathy and Ken Mezines of Wildwood, Missouri who were doing a driving tour of the South; Connie Carno of South Dakota; Mike C. Biffle of Algoma; and Larry W. King of Allen, Texas. Thank you, Judge Fred Wicker, for visiting with Mr. King and showing him the museum.
Pontotoc, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

North Pontotoc High library receives national grant

North Pontotoc High School Library has been selected as one of 300 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities. The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant...