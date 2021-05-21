newsbreak-logo
Mark Kelly, President of Safety Marking Inc. is Sponsoring an Event with The Wakeman Boys and Girls Club

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Mark Kelly, Safety Marking Inc. Founder and President, is sponsoring The Youth of the Year virtual celebration in May 2021. Safety Marking Inc. is sponsoring the Youth of the Year virtual event on May 24, 2021, one of the many important initiatives at Wakeman Boys & Girls Club of Fairfield. Mark Kelly supports their mission to guide and inspire young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.

www.chron.com
The Danbury's Farmers' Market is stronger today than it was yesterday thanks to a grant from the Fairfield County Community Foundation. According to a press release issued by City Center on Wednesday (5/12/21), the agency recently gave the Farmers' Market $13,250. That money will allow the Farmers' Market to continue getting healthy food to families who may have difficulty accessing it.