newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

5 Ways You Didn’t Know Probiotics Can Help Your Child Maintain A Routine

By Team Scary Mommy
Posted by 
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As moms, we’re always looking for ways to help our families stay healthy. We’re constantly consuming info about how to make sure everyone in the house is feeling their best. Because let’s be honest: when kids are feeling out of sorts, life just doesn’t go as smoothly. That might look like hectic mornings or hellish evenings, too much sleep or not enough, and complaints about meals and snack times. No thank you!

www.scarymommy.com
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#Probiotics#Digestive System#Health Sleep#Back To Sleep#Culturelle#Kids Probiotic Fiber#Cfu#Digestive Function#Digestive Health#Digestion#Digestive Tract Health#Immune System#Sugar Free Powder#Vegetables#Meals#Harmful Bugs#Fresh Fruits#Natural Flavors#Moms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
FDA
News Break
Relationships
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

What Can You Do To Help Your Allergies?

Are you one of the people who can’t enjoy Spring because it only means you’ll have congestion and a runny nose for the whole season? Or maybe you can’t enjoy a peanut butter jelly sandwich for lunch or sushi with your friends. Whatever the reason, allergies can feel like torture, especially if it’s the reason […] The post What Can You Do To Help Your Allergies? appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Ted

Did you know curiosity comes in different forms? P.S.: One of them can help you deal with anxiety

Back in 2006, psychologists Jordan Litman and Paul Silvia identified two main “flavors” of curiosity, which they dubbed D-curiosity and I-curiosity. The D in D-curiosity stands for deprivation, the idea that if we have a gap in information, we go into a restless, unpleasant, need-to-know state, while the I in I-curiosity stands for interest, the pleasurable aspects of the hunger for knowledge. In other words, curiosity — our drive for information — can induce a state that is either aversive or pleasant.
Fitnessfashionisers.com

12 Ways To Integrate CBD Into Your Wellness Routine

People are still looking for better ways to live a healthy lifestyle. One of the main reasons why most people adhere to exercise routines and fad diets is to achieve optimum health. The fact that healthy living has become fashionable is probably for the best. As a result, everybody has now started to look and feel a little better, and they eat a little healthier too. If self-care is essential to you, the prospect of forming new healthy habits should pique your interest.
Pet ServicesThe Ledger

ALL ABOUT PETS: Correct probiotics can help pets

The health and wellness industry promotes the use of probiotics as essential for an improved immune system, which prompts many pet owners to ask if dogs and cats can take probiotics as well. The answer is yes, they can benefit from having probiotics but it is a little more complicated.
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

The health exam you didn’t know you needed

If you’re like most Americans surveyed in a recent Harris Poll, you probably thought you would notice a change in your vision if you had an eye disease. The fact is some of the leading causes of blindness—such as glaucoma or diabetic retinopathy—can begin without any symptoms. That’s why the...
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

8 Ways to Improve Gut Health and Put an End to Stomach Issues

Your gut is known as your second brain: If your gut is happy, it will help you feel happy and nourished as well. However, not everyone has impeccable gut health. Whether that is due to lifestyle, food intolerances, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or other factors, our digestive system can’t always be happy.
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

This Tasty Vegetable Can Help Protect Your Vision, Boost Bone Health, and Control Your Blood Sugar

From the time we are toddlers to our golden years, we are constantly told how important it is to eat our vegetables. But as much as we appreciate all that getting our greens does for our health, sometimes we just can’t look at another side of broccoli! If you’re hoping to mix it up when it comes your vegetable intake, we recommend checking out bok choy. The cruciferous cousin to broccoli, cauliflower, and kale is chock full of minerals and vitamins and can help balance your blood sugar, keep your vision sharp, and boost your bone health. Plus, it tastes refreshingly delicious!
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Signs Your Thyroid is Out of Whack, According to a Doctor

As Yale-trained endocrinologist who specializes in diabetes, food as medicine and metabolic health, I've put together this list of symptoms that could indicate a thyroid problem. That small, butterfly-shaped gland situated at the base of the front of your neck can cause all kinds of issues—and the symptoms may be nonspecific, so it's important to speak with your doctor if you are experiencing any of the ones you're about to read about, so that you can be evaluated for all underlying causes. A few blood tests can help determine if you have a thyroid condition or not. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.
FitnessPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Delicious Juice Can Help You Lose Weight, Lower Your Blood Pressure, and Ease Aches

If you love a sweet-tart treat you’re in luck — and your body will thank you for it. Tart cherry juice not only makes for a delicious and refreshing sip, it has body-healing abilities. If you’re constantly dealing with aches and pain, looking to drop a few pounds, or lower your blood pressure, you may want to consider adding one of the elixirs below to your diet. But first, let’s look at what tart cherry juice can do for you.
FitnessPosted by
Woman's World

This Ayurvedic Supplement Can Help You Lose Weight, Lower Inflammation, and Regulate Gut Health

Ayurvedic treatments, or traditional Indian medicine, have become increasingly popular in recent years around the globe. You’ve probably heard more and more about ingredients like turmeric and ghee, but what about triphala? This supplement has been used in India for thousands of years as a medicinal combination of herbs, and it could help you with a number of health conditions.
Yogamediafeed.org

This nighttime routine can help you sleep better. Really

Stressful times call for simple and easy self-care strategies—which may be why night affirmations for sleep are surging in popularity. Night affirmations, aka bedtime affirmations, are positive statements you can quietly say to yourself, write out, or repeat in your head to support a good night’s sleep. If your wind-down...
HealthPosted by
Well+Good

Here’s What Your Farts Say About Your Gut Health

It’s never fun to rip one when in a crowd, but you know what? It’s natural. We’re human, and we all fart. However, sometimes some people may pass gas more often than others, and the farts may smell bad, too. That’s why it’s best to know what causes farting in particular—especially which types of foods are best and worst for gut health and digestion—so you can better manage your gut health and gas.
KidsPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Ways To Stay Connected With Your Child When You Can’t Be There

Parenting, it seems, has become more difficult with all of the additional demands on our time. Most of the companies we work for pride themselves are taking up as much of our time as they can. They say they don't want to, but they do. This means that more working parents are trying to find new and creative ways to spend time with their kids, and even grandkids than they ever have before.
Kidsthedoctorstv.com

Is Your Child a Bully? These Expert Tips Can Help

Author of “Love-Centered Parenting” Crystal Paine shares how she and her family had to change to help their child who was bullying other kids at school. Crystal shares four tips that helped her approach parenting differently. Plus, find out what she learned about bullying and social media, and how to talk to your kids about it so they understand.
Kidstheparentcue.org

4 Ways to Help Your Child Cope With Loneliness

With the past year of school closures, quarantines, and canceled family gatherings, many of us have experienced waves of isolation due to limited time spent in person with family and friends. Parents hate to think that their child might be lonely. And let’s face it, loneliness isn’t healthy for kids or adults.
Mental Healthculturalweekly.com

4 Habits That Can Help Maintain Your Creative Energy

Creativity as all sorts of useful applications. For artists, it is the base energy behind their works of art, and in business settings, creativity is crucial for coming up with new ideas and solving complex problems elegantly. And while it’s hard to pinpoint what makes some people more creative than others, there is no denying the fact that the circumstances of everyday life can have a big impact on how creative we can be on any given day.
Healthhealthnewshub.org

Know Your Ticks: These Can Get You Sick

Ticks don’t debate climate change. They just love warm weather. At the state’s Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven, where scientists study ticks submitted by the public, more than twice as many ticks (more than 1,000) were received in April than in the same period last year. So stay alert...
HealthEverydayHealth.com

7 Ways the Everyday Health Team Stays Hydrated

When was the last time you took a sip of water? If you have trouble remembering, chances are you may not be hitting the daily recommendations from the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, which are about 13 cups for men and 9 for women. (These requirements may vary depending on your activity level, the weather, any health conditions, and other factors, per the Mayo Clinic.)