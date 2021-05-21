Google Workspace Adds Smart Chips Feature to Interconnect App Suite

When you look at the current ranking of the most downloaded apps from the Play Store, you will find them at the top of course Mainly Google tools. In many cases, this is mainly due to the fact that it is preinstalled on Android phones. The tables are a little vague, because the official store breaks down numbers into very large blocks. Only essential Google mobile services have reached the highest goal of ten billion. The next section with apps with five to ten billion installs is almost exclusively occupied by Google apps. The exception so far has been two tools from Facebook Inc. , Which now adds a third degree. Messenger heading to this creamThat is now official at five billion downloads.