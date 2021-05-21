newsbreak-logo
Google Workspace Adds Smart Chips Feature to Interconnect App Suite

By Stephanie Vaughn
CMSWire
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle’s I/O 2021 keynote has revealed that the company is launching a slew of new features for its Workspace productivity suite. Starting with a tagging feature called “smart chips'' that connects Google Docs to other products, you can tag people with an @ symbol. This will create specialized links inside docs that reference other files or meetings. It would be safe to infer that Google is working to make every single part of its Workspace suite of apps interconnected. As it continues to expand the integration of Workspace, users will be able to start a Meet video chat directly within Docs or share your Doc directly into a Meet call with a button in the doc.

