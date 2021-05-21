newsbreak-logo
It’s another day without a coronavirus death in Pee Dee

By STAFF REPORTS
SCNow
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. — Of the two new confirmed coronavirus deaths and three probable deaths reported Friday in South Carolina, none was from the Pee Dee. Of the 281 new confirmed cases and 184 probable cases reported in the state, 29 confirmed cases and seven probable cases were reported in the Pee Dee.

scnow.com
