It’s another day without a coronavirus death in Pee Dee

“D” is for Daniel, William Henry (1841-1915). Farmer, businessman, tobacco pioneer. A native of North Carolina, Daniel moved to South Carolina after the Civil War and settled in Marion County near Nichols. In 1874 he moved to Mullins and opened a general mercantile business called W.H. Daniel Supply Company. As prices for cotton and naval stores declined, local farmers were looking for a new crop. In 1884 Daniel raised eight acres of Bright Leaf tobacco and shipped it to a Danville, Virginia market. Pleased with his profits, he encouraged Marion County farmers to plant the new staple. In 1895 he led a group of investors to build Planters’ Warehouse establishing Mullins as a tobacco market. Mullins soon became the state’s leading leaf market. William Henry Daniel also led in the founding of the Bank of Mullins.