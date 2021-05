Home » Destiny 2 » Destiny 2 Crash at Sign On Fix. Crashing at sign-on in Destiny 2 is a brand-new error that players have been encountering since the launch of Season of the Splicer. Nobody really knows what is causing it, but it does seem to have something to do with your number of total friends. However, it’s all pretty nebulous at the time of writing. With all that said, in our Destiny 2 Crash at Sign On Fix guide, we’ll try and help you out of this mess.