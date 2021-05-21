newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Provo, UT

BYU Football to Allow Full Capacity at Lavell Edwards Stadium

By Casey Lundquist
Posted by 
CougsDaily
CougsDaily
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VDej2_0a7LVHuc00

On Friday, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake announced that Lavell Edwards Stadium will be at full capacity for football games this Fall.

BYU will play an exciting home schedule this season. The Cougars are set to host Utah, Arizona State, USF, Boise State, Virginia, and Idaho State in 2021.

BYU athletics put out the following in a press release:

PROVO, Utah — BYU is planning on a return to full capacity in LaVell Edwards Stadium this fall for the 2021 football season.

“We are really excited to welcome back Cougar Nation into LaVell Edwards Stadium this fall,” said BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe. “I know our football team is looking forward to a great schedule this season. We are all extremely excited to be able to see the return of the unmatched atmosphere generated by BYU fans in LaVell Edwards Stadium.”

The renewal process for returning BYU season ticket holders is currently underway. The BYU Ticket Office has reached out directly to current season ticket holders to begin their renewal and seat-selection process. Once existing renewals are completed, new season tickets will go on sale to the public in July at BYUTickets.com. Fans can also immediately reserve their place to purchase new season tickets on the ticketing website. Individual game tickets are also expected to go on sale in July.

In addition to full capacity in the stadium, BYU is planning on the return of fan activities such as tailgating for the 2021 season. Tailgate Guys is back as BYU’s official tailgating partner, offering premium, customized tailgating experiences for fans. More information about tailgating can be found at tailgateguys.com/brigham-young-university.

BYU will continue to follow the guidance of university and state health officials to ensure a safe environment as it opens its six-game home football schedule against in-state rival Utah on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Cougars also host Arizona State (Sept. 18), South Florida (Sept. 25), Boise State (Oct. 9), Virginia (Oct. 30) and Idaho State (Nov. 6) in LaVell Edwards Stadium this fall. Game times will be announced at a later date.

Plans for full stadium capacity will continue to be contingent on COVID-19 cases staying at a low rate and will also be influenced by vaccination rates. With these variables, plans are subject to change.

For more information about season tickets, go to BYUTickets.com or call (801) 422-2526.

CougsDaily

CougsDaily

Salt Lake Cty, UT
7
Followers
106
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

CougsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of BYU athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Utah Football
Provo, UT
Football
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalani Sitake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu Football#Football Games#American Football#Byu Football#Boise State#Football Season#Football Team#Cougars#Usf#Cougar Nation#The Byu Ticket Office#Tailgate Guys#Arizona State#Byu Athletics#Byu Fans#Byu Director#Host Utah#In State Rival Utah#Athletics Tom Holmoe#Idaho State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Orem, UTPosted by
CougsDaily

BYU Football Offers Vae Soifua

On Friday, BYU offered a scholarship to 2022 offensive line prospect Vae Soifua. Soifua, who is listed 6'5 285 pounds, preps at Orem High School. I had a chance to catch up with Soifua to discuss his recent offer from BYU and get an update on his recruitment. Soifua grew...
College SportsPosted by
CougsDaily

Te'Jon Lucas Commits to BYU Basketball

After months of recruiting the transfer portal, Mark Pope and staff landed their playmaking guard. On Wednesday, Milwaukee transfer guard Te'Jon Lucas committed to BYU over fellow finalists Utah, Nevada, DePaul, and New Mexico State. He also heard from the likes of Arkansas, Texas Tech, Georgia, Marquette, and St John's after entering the transfer portal earlier this month.
College SportsPosted by
CougsDaily

BYU Basketball: Three Things to Know about Te'Jon Lucas

After months of recruiting the transfer portal, Mark Pope and staff landed their playmaking guard. On Wednesday, Milwaukee transfer guard Te'Jon Lucas committed to BYU over fellow finalists Utah, Nevada, DePaul, and New Mexico State. He also heard from the likes of Arkansas, Texas Tech, Georgia, Marquette, and St John's after entering the transfer portal earlier this month. Here are three things to know about Te'Jon Lucas.
Utah Statechatsports.com

Duck Dive: Utah Football 2021 Preview

Special thanks to Scott Omer & Cameron Livingston of Utah Man Podcast for speaking with me on the Quack 12 Podcast during our deep dive into the Utah Utes roster. Listen HERE. Utah surprised many observers when #7 QB Rising, the 4-star transfer from Texas who’d never played a snap of college ball, was the starter in Utah’s delayed opener against USC, beating out fellow transfer and longtime South Carolina starter Jake Bentley. Unfortunately Rising was injured in the first quarter of that game, and Bentley took over for most of the rest of the season.
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

Ryan Odom on filling out his Aggies roster, recruiting missionaries and building trust

LOGAN — New Utah State head basketball coach Ryan Odom knows how to handle pressure. On the court … and on the field. After orchestrating a historic upset of the top-seeded Virginia Cavaliers in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, the then-coach of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County basketball team was bestowed with numerous opportunities that come with being the coach of the first No. 16 seed to ever beat a No. 1 seed.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon baseball returns to top 10 after sweep of Utah

EUGENE — Oregon baseball is back in the top 10 of the majority of the major polls following a series sweep of Utah. The Ducks (33-11, 17-7 Pac-12) are No. 6 in d1baseball.com, No. 7 in the USA Today coaches poll, No. 9 Collegiate Baseball, No. 13 in Baseball America and Perfect Game after beating the Utes in all three games this weekend. That’s up from Nos. 9-16 last week.
Utah Statedailyutahchronicle.com

Utah Track & Field Compete at Pac-12 Championships

The University of Utah track and field team was in Los Angeles to compete in the Pac-12 Championships, taking place on May 14-17. Utah sent 20 student athletes to compete in the race after not being able to compete last year. Day 1. The first day of the event started...
Utah Stateutahstateaggies.com

Utah State Volleyball Adds Transfer Kylee Stokes to 2021 Roster

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State head volleyball coach Rob Neilson has announced the addition of Kylee Stokes to the roster for the 2021 season, bringing the signing class to a total of eight players. Stokes is a middle blocker, transferring to Utah State after two seasons at South Carolina, competing...
Provo, UTkslsports.com

BYU Softball Earns Automatic-Bid, Headed To 16th Consecutive NCAA Tournament

PROVO, Utah – BYU softball is back in a familiar place, the NCAA Tournament. The WCC Champions were one of 31 teams that received an automatic bid in the 64-team field. BYU posted a 36-15 record in the 2021 season. This season was BYU’s seventh consecutive WCC Championship. BYU has won all seven titles since the WCC began fielding softball as a sport in the league.
College SportsPosted by
CougsDaily

Get to Know BYU Target Brooks Jones

The college football world is about to enter peak recruiting season. On June 1, the recruiting dead period finally ends, and recruits will be able to meet with coaches on campus for the first time since the sports world shut down due to COVID-19. BYU only signed 16 players as...
Utah Statelaxallstars.com

Utah High School Lacrosse Players Accused of Using Racist Slurs

An investigation into an alleged racist incident at a Utah boys’ high school lacrosse game is ongoing after a fight broke out following a contest between Highland High School and Wasatch High School on May 7. With 10 seconds left in the game, a Wasatch player and Highland players came...
Utah Stateutahutes.com

Women of Utah Concludes Pac-12 Championships

LOS ANGELES – The Utah track & field team closed out the three-day weekend at the Pac-12 Track & Field Championships on Sunday at Loker Track Stadium. "Our gals fought hard all weekend," said head coach Kyle Kepler. "The relays both scored and Poppy [Tank] ran a valiant 5k in which she led most of the way to place as well. We also had some more lifetime best marks by Jasie [York] in the 800m prelims, Ruby Jane [Mathewson] in the 400m Hurdles prelims and Morgan improved by about 15 seconds in the 5k. This was an all-time Pac-12 Championships meet. Several meet records were set and several of the final qualifying times came from both prelims and finals – which were some of the fastest marks ever required to advance. I fully expect our league to show extremely well at the upcoming NCAA Championships."
Utah StateKUTV

Utah volleyball coach speaks out after nursing baby not allowed at tournament

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — On Sunday, a volleyball team from Logan, Utah walked into a Denver conference center with gym bags and baby dolls in tow. It was an act of protest and a show of support for Dixie Loveless, the coach of Mountain Peak Volleyball Club, who had to sit the tournament out because her nursing baby wasn't allowed in.
College SportsPosted by
CougsDaily

BYU Football Offers Brooks Jones

The college football world is about to enter peak recruiting season. On June 1, the recruiting dead period finally ends, and recruits will be able to meet with coaches on campus for the first time since the sports world shut down due to COVID-19. BYU only signed 16 players as...
Montana StatePosted by
CougsDaily

BYU Signee Dylan Rollins Named Gatorade Player of the Year in Montana

On Thursday, BYU OL signee Dylan Rollins was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Montana. Rollins signed with BYU during the early signing period last December. Rollins was a three-star OL prospect out of Montana with competing offers from Minnesota, Oregon State, and Utah State among others. Montana isn't known as a recruiting hotbed. In fact, it's been seven years since a player from Montana signed with an FBS program according to 406 MT Sports. The Montana FBS recruiting drought ended when Rollins committed to the Cougars.