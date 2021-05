As VP of Operations at BairesDev, Damian oversees the entire customer relations life-cycle, safeguarding the company's operations. In this day and age, practically every company in the world is looking for new ways to scale their digital transformation (and, as a result, initiate a digital acceleration). This has set countless businesses on a path of adopting new technologies and implementing them in their daily operations. Many times, software outsourcing services have been the key behind all of these, and perhaps that’s why I have seen a lot of growing interest in this topic lately.