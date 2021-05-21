Faraday Future Unveils AI-Enhanced 27″ Rear Passenger Display for Its FF 91 Electric Vehicle

TomTom (TOM2) has reinforced its commitment to a cleaner world by driving the EV revolution forward together with partners and innovative technology. TomTom has unveiled a roster of enhancements to its electric vehicle (EV) suite including upgraded range and routing features, and industry-leading data on charging points. This follows today’s announcements of collaboration with Hubject and Eco-Movement – that will improve the EV driving experience. The new TomTom Routing and Range will be available in select electric models from TomTom customers already later this year via an over-the-air-update, and will be further enhanced with the introduction of the cloud-native TomTom Navigation for Automotive.