Faraday Future Unveils AI-Enhanced 27″ Rear Passenger Display for Its FF 91 Electric Vehicle

techeblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSure, rear seat displays are nothing new, but Faraday Future ups the game with its new AI-enahnced 27-inch panel. You can lower and raise the panel with a simple voice command as well as have the ability to conduct in-vehicle video conferencing while commuting. This AI-enhanced voice experience aims to lead the future of connected vehicle interactions, making the company the first to immere its first-party voice assistant, FFAI, deeply into the vehicle OS. Read more for a video and additional information.

www.techeblog.com
