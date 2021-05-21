Faraday Future Unveils AI-Enhanced 27″ Rear Passenger Display for Its FF 91 Electric Vehicle
Sure, rear seat displays are nothing new, but Faraday Future ups the game with its new AI-enahnced 27-inch panel. You can lower and raise the panel with a simple voice command as well as have the ability to conduct in-vehicle video conferencing while commuting. This AI-enhanced voice experience aims to lead the future of connected vehicle interactions, making the company the first to immere its first-party voice assistant, FFAI, deeply into the vehicle OS. Read more for a video and additional information.www.techeblog.com