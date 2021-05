This is a rush transcript from "MediaBuzz," May 9, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. HOWARD KURTZ, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): The media have a new heroine and her name is Liz Cheney. If you cover the Bush administration as I did and remember the intense animosity that many journalists had toward Dick Cheney, especially over the Iraq war, it's kind of head-snapping to see the praise being hit on anyone with that last name.