Hot Jamaican jerk spices coat tender pork tenderloin slices for this easy dinner. Coconut-flavored rice and beans complete the meal. Jerking is an old Jamaican method for preserving and cooking meat. It is thought to have been invented by the Arawak indigenous peoples of South America and the Caribbean. Today, the men who prepare the meat are called “jerk men.” They use a long process involving marinating the meat and then slowly cooking it over a pimento (allspice) wood fire. For this quick meal, I use jerk seasoning from the spice section of the market to create the jerk flavors. Rice and beans cooked in coconut milk is the perfect side dish to temper the spices of the jerk seasonings.