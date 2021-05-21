newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers' Trevor Richards: Sent to Brewers with Adames

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Richards and Willy Adames were acquired by the Brewers from the Rays on Friday in exchange for J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The right-hander has a 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB through 12 innings this season and should join his new team sometime this weekend. Feyereisen and Rasmussen both saw significant work for the Brewers, so Richards should step into a sizable hole in the bullpen.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Willy Adames
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Espn Com#Rays#Bb#Espn Com Reports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBspotonflorida.com

Adames, Margot slug Rays past Angels 7-3; Rendon injured

Willy Adames and Manuel Margot homered, Mike Brosseau had a two-run single and the Tampa Bay Rays opened a seven-game California road trip with a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. Tyler Glasnow (4-1) pitched six innings of four-hit ball... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Willy Adames: Goes deep, scores twice

Adames went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a double and two runs scored in Monday's 7-3 win over the Angels. Adames knocked a double and came around to score as part of a four-run third inning. He then took Jose Quintana deep the next inning for his third homer of the season and first since April 12. The 25-year-old shortstop entered Monday in a 2-for-31 slump over his last 10 games.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Willy Adames: Not starting Saturday

Adames isn't starting Saturday against the Athletics. Adames has gone 3-for-14 with a run, a walk and nine strikeouts in his last four games. Joey Wendle will shift to shortstop while Yandy Diaz plays third base and Yoshi Tsutsugo starts at first base.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Tampa Bay-L.A. Angels Runs

Rays first. Randy Arozarena strikes out swinging. Austin Meadows lines out to deep center field to Mike Trout. Manuel Margot reaches on error. Fielding error by Jose Iglesias. Brandon Lowe singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Manuel Margot scores. Fielding error by David Fletcher. Yandy Diaz grounds out to third base, Phil Gosselin to Albert Pujols.
MLBwcn247.com

Adames, Brosseau hit HRs as Rays beat A's 4-3, avoid sweep

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Willy Adames hit a three-run homer in the fifth, Mike Brosseau added a tiebreaking drive the following inning and the Tampa Bay Rays held off the Oakland Athletics 4-3 to avoid a series sweep. The A’s squandered a chance in the eighth when Matt Olson hesitated on Andrew Kittredge’s passed ball and was thrown out at third by catcher Mike Zunino. Jeffrey Springs struck out two in the fifth for the win. Kittredge got five outs for his second save.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Willy Adames' 3-run blast leads Rays past A's

Willy Adames belted a three-run homer and Mike Brosseau delivered a go-ahead solo blast in the sixth inning as the visiting Tampa Bay Rays salvaged the finale of their three-game series against the Oakland Athletics with a 4-3 victory on Sunday. After dropping the first two games of the series...
MLBklpw.com

Cardinals At Brewers Tonight

The Cardinals visit the Brewers tonight for the start of a three-game set. Kwang Hyun Kim gets the nod for St. Louis against Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta. The Cards are coming off a three-game sweep of the Rockies over the weekend.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Willy Adames: Launches two-run shot

Adames went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Mets. Adames extended his hitting streak to three games and has reached base at least twice in all three of those contests, as he's leaving behind a woeful stretch between May 1 and May 12 where he only hit .206 across 34 at-bats. He also launched his fifth homer of the campaign, but the power display has been noticeable of late -- he has connected three of his five home runs during the current month.
MLBDaily Tribune

Live coverage: Brewers at Royals

Follow along with Journal Sentinel beat writers Tom Haudricourt and Todd Rosiak as the Brewers take on the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. Check back later for more coverage.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Hoby Milner: Called up by Brewers

Milner's contract was selected by the Brewers on Saturday. Milner gives the Brewers an additional lefty in the bullpen, with Eric Lauer heading to the minors to stretch out as a starter in a corresponding move. Milner owns a passable 4.53 ERA in 55.2 career big-league innings, though his combination of an 18.2 percent strikeout rate and an 11.1 percent walk rate is unimpressive.
MLBMLB

Zimmermann retires with hometown Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- This time, he’s sure. Jordan Zimmermann is retiring from Major League Baseball. Zimmermann, the pride of Auburndale, Wis., and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, who made a pair of All-Star teams with the Nationals, twice garnered National League Cy Young Award votes and once led the NL in wins before struggling to shoulder the expectations of a $110 million contract with Detroit, made the announcement on Tuesday morning via the Brewers, the team he cheered on as a boy.
MLBFrankfort Times

Margot, Adames, Lowe lead Rays over Mets 7-1 for sweep

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manuel Margot, Willy Adames and Brandon Lowe homered off Marcus Stroman, leading the Tampa Bay Rays over the New York Mets 7-1 on Sunday for a three-game sweep. Two-run homers by Margot in the fourth and by Adames in the fifth built a 4-0 lead,...
MLB101 WIXX

Milwaukee Brewers blanked by Cardinals

Jack Flaherty pitched six scoreless innings and struck out six as the Cardinals blanked the Brewers 2-0 in Milwaukee. Alex Reyes added the save for St. Louis. Nolan Arenado had three hits and drove in a run for the Cardinals. The Brewers, meanwhile, were punchless, going 0-for-10 with runners in...
MLBnumberfire.com

Rays' Willy Adames batting sixth on Friday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Willy Adames is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Mets. Adames gets the start at shortstop and will bat sixth versus left-hander David Peterson and the Mets on Friday. Joey Wendle moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Adames for 7.8...
MLBWDIO-TV

Peralta blanks Braves, bullpen falters, Brewers survive 10-9

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Freddy Peralta struck out eight over six scoreless innings, Avisail Garcia homered and the Milwaukee Brewers blew most of an 8-0 lead before holding on to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-9. J.P. Feyereisen relieved Peralta to start the seventh. He retired one batter before allowed two walks and two infield singles to make it 8-2.
MLBtchdailynews.com

Brewers Fall In Extra Innings

MILWAUKEE, WI- (Wisconsin Radio Network) – The St. Louis Cardinals slammed a pair of 11th-inning home runs to blow a tight 1-1 game wide open Tuesday night and win 6-1. Paul Goldschmidt broke the tie when he connected off reliever Brad Boxberger. The loss wasted a brilliant game by starter Freddy Peralta. He held the Cardinals to one hit and a walk-in seven shutout innings. The Brewers scored their only run in the sixth off St. Louis starter Kwang Hyun Kim when Lorezno Cain doubled to lead off, then was sent home by a ground-rule double off the bat of Travis Shaw. Brandon Woodruff starts Wednesday’s game for Milwaukee at 6:40 p-m.
MLBTimes Daily

Brewers trade 2 relievers, acquire SS Adames from Rays

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The slumping Brewers moved to shore up their infield defense by acquiring shortstop Willy Adames from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
MLBspotonflorida.com

One on one with Willy Adames after the Rays trade him to the Milwaukee Brewers (Video)

Shortstop Willy Adames talked one on one with 10 Tampa Bay sports reporter Grace Remington soon after the Rays announced the team had traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers. Full story: Willy Adames, starting shortstop for the Tampa Bay Rays, has been traded to the Milwaukee Brewers, the team announced on Friday. Right-hander Trevor Richards is also included in the trade. ...
MLBchatsports.com

Tuesday Thread: Brewers at Royals

This is a tough matchup for the Royals, and it’s not just because they haven’t won a game at Kauffman Stadium since April 21. Remember that wild walk-off over the Tampa Bay Rays at home? That was their last home win, and it was 27 days ago. Maybe that streak...