Brewers' Trevor Richards: Sent to Brewers with Adames
Richards and Willy Adames were acquired by the Brewers from the Rays on Friday in exchange for J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The right-hander has a 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB through 12 innings this season and should join his new team sometime this weekend. Feyereisen and Rasmussen both saw significant work for the Brewers, so Richards should step into a sizable hole in the bullpen.www.cbssports.com