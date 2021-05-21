Brewers' Trevor Richards: Sent to Brewers with Adames

Adames went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Mets. Adames extended his hitting streak to three games and has reached base at least twice in all three of those contests, as he's leaving behind a woeful stretch between May 1 and May 12 where he only hit .206 across 34 at-bats. He also launched his fifth homer of the campaign, but the power display has been noticeable of late -- he has connected three of his five home runs during the current month.