newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers' Willy Adames: Shipped to Milwaukee

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Adames and Trevor Richards were acquired by the Brewers from the Rays on Friday in exchange for relievers J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Luis Urias has struggled defensively at shortstop since the departure of Orlando Arcia, prompting Milwaukee to explore the trade market. Adames has struggled at the plate so far in 2021 with a .625 OPS, but he posted a .755 OPS across his first three seasons in the big-leagues. He figures to take over the starting role at shortstop for the Brewers once he officially joins his new team.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Orlando Arcia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn Com#Milwaukee#Rays#Brewers Willy Adames#Shortstop#Relievers J P Feyereisen#Espn Com Reports#Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBdraysbay.com

Rays 7, Angels 3: California Dub

The Rays are on the West Coast tonight, beginning a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. Shohei Ohtani was expected to start tonight’s game for the Angels but was scratched, resulting in Jose Quintana to start against Tyler Glasnow. Jose Quintana struck out the side on 15 pitches to...
MLBspotonflorida.com

Adames, Margot slug Rays past Angels 7-3; Rendon injured

Willy Adames and Manuel Margot homered, Mike Brosseau had a two-run single and the Tampa Bay Rays opened a seven-game California road trip with a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. Tyler Glasnow (4-1) pitched six innings of four-hit ball... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
MLBdraysbay.com

How an expanded strike zone is affecting Rays hitters

If you watched recent MLB games or the Rays games closely, You will notice that the strike zone seems to have expanded. Here are some examples:. For a complete archive, you can follow this Twitter account. As a result of widened zone, hitters are, well, not hitting. The MLB average...
MLBMLB

Glasnow dials up velocity in quirky win

After Tyler Glasnow cramped and cussed at various points in his last start, Rays manager Kevin Cash dryly noted, "When Tyler pitches, generally you can expect something that's gonna make you scratch your head." There were three things that fit the bill during the Rays’ 7-3 win over the Angels on Monday night at Angel Stadium.
MLBnumberfire.com

Willy Adames sitting for Tampa Bay on Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Willy Adames is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Adames is being replaced at shortstop by Joey Wendle against Athletics starter Frankie Montas. In 113 plate appearances this season, Adames has a .185 batting average with a .545 OPS,...
MLBMidland Daily News

Tampa Bay-L.A. Angels Runs

Rays first. Randy Arozarena strikes out swinging. Austin Meadows lines out to deep center field to Mike Trout. Manuel Margot reaches on error. Fielding error by Jose Iglesias. Brandon Lowe singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Manuel Margot scores. Fielding error by David Fletcher. Yandy Diaz grounds out to third base, Phil Gosselin to Albert Pujols.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Milwaukee Brewers to increase capacity at American Family Field to 50 percent

As vaccinations for COVID-19 continue to proceed across Wisconsin, life is getting closer to returning to normal. As of today, the Wisconsin Department of Health reports that 44.5% of Wisconsin residents have received one dose of the vaccine, and 37.6% have completed their vaccine series (one or two doses, depending on vaccine, plus two weeks passed since the last dose). In addition, the Brewers have played their first month of the season safely, with the team also announcing that their personnel reached the 85% threshold to ease restrictions. The team is taking the next step towards full attendance again, announcing today that they will allow 50% capacity at home games starting this Saturday after the city of Milwaukee updated their health guidelines.
MLBchatsports.com

The St. Louis Cardinals should respectfully defeat the Milwaukee Brewers

Starting Tuesday, May 11 at 6:40 pm CT through Thursday, May 13 at 12:40 pm CT the St. Louis Cardinals will play the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field for a three-game series. The Cardinals have just capped off a successful homestand with a sweep of the Rockies where they went 5-2 overall and propelled past the Brewers for first place in the National League Central. On the other hand the Brewers are returning home after tough road trip where they were swept in four games by the Phillies, salvaging two wins in their last two games against the Marlins to go 2-5.
MLBnumberfire.com

Willy Adames starting for Rays Sunday

The Tampa Bay Rays will start Willy Adames at shortstop for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Adames will play shortstop and bat eighth today. Joey Wendle will move to third base, Yandy Diaz will move to first base, and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo will take a seat. Adames has a $2,200...
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Willy Adames: Belts three-run homer

Adames went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Athletics. Adames came up huge with a game-tying three-run shot in the fifth inning off Cole Irvin. Although the 25-year-old shortstop entered Sunday in a massive slump, this crucial homer might have earned him a spot in the lineup for Tuesday's homestand against the Yankees.
MLBMLB

'Happy flight' home for Rays after strong trip

After a long stretch of games with little time to rest and reflect, the Rays left Oakland Coliseum on Sunday afternoon and boarded their cross-country flight home with plenty to feel good about. Yes, they’re dealing with a long list of injuries that now includes Francisco Mejía (placed on the...
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Adames, Brosseau hit HRs as Rays beat A's 4-3, avoid sweep

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Rays and A's played a pair of tough series in a span of two weeks, splitting four games in Florida before three more nail-biters in the Bay Area. Willy Adames hit a three-run homer in the fifth, Mike Brosseau added a tiebreaking drive the following inning and Tampa Bay held off Oakland 4-3 on Sunday to avoid a sweep.
MLBbostonnews.net

Willy Adames' 3-run blast leads Rays past A's

Willy Adames belted a three-run homer and Mike Brosseau delivered a go-ahead solo blast in the sixth inning as the visiting Tampa Bay Rays salvaged the finale of their three-game series against the Oakland Athletics with a 4-3 victory on Sunday. After dropping the first two games of the series...
MLBDaily Tribune

Brewers Podcast: Are there any solutions for this struggling offense?

Brewers beat reporter Todd Rosiak joins host JR Radcliffe to discuss Milwaukee's scuffling offense, and if there are any possible in-house solutions to fix it. How long will Jackie Bradley Jr. be in the lineup with his struggling bat (and can you afford to lose his flashy glove)? Is hitting coach Andy Haines' job in jeopardy? How concerned should the Brewers be about Luis Urias' defensive issues, especially after a rough day Sunday when the offense finally came around? What's up with Brent Suter? After itemizing the reasons why the Brewers might just never get a no-hitter again earlier this year, suddenly it looks within reach.
MLBchatsports.com

Milwaukee Brewers announce promotional schedule for remainder of 2021

With the Brewers set to increase to 100% capacity next month, the team is getting ready for full crowds to return to the stadium. Earlier today, the Brewers announced their plans for ticket sales and promotions for the remainder of the season. The schedule includes when tickets will go on sale, as well as a promotion schedule that includes many promotions that were originally planned for 2020.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Beating Run Differential the 2021 way:

In baseball, teams win by scoring more runs than their opponents. So many use this over all run differential for a season as a projector for how many games a team will win. It is called the Pythagorean Theorem of Baseball but things don't have to work that way. This...
MLBnumberfire.com

Rays' Willy Adames batting sixth on Friday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Willy Adames is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Mets. Adames gets the start at shortstop and will bat sixth versus left-hander David Peterson and the Mets on Friday. Joey Wendle moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Adames for 7.8...
MLBDodger Insider

Game 40: Rays 3 New York Mets 2 — Postgame News and Notes

Tyler Glasnow got off to a great start in a terrific performance on Friday night. The Rays didn’t get Glasnow a victory, but did get a team win, rallying to beat the Mets, 3–2 at Tropicana Field. That ended a seven-game win streak for the NL East Division leaders. The...