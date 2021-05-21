Brewers' Willy Adames: Shipped to Milwaukee

As vaccinations for COVID-19 continue to proceed across Wisconsin, life is getting closer to returning to normal. As of today, the Wisconsin Department of Health reports that 44.5% of Wisconsin residents have received one dose of the vaccine, and 37.6% have completed their vaccine series (one or two doses, depending on vaccine, plus two weeks passed since the last dose). In addition, the Brewers have played their first month of the season safely, with the team also announcing that their personnel reached the 85% threshold to ease restrictions. The team is taking the next step towards full attendance again, announcing today that they will allow 50% capacity at home games starting this Saturday after the city of Milwaukee updated their health guidelines.