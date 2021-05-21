Nets' James Harden: Not on minutes limit

Good news, bad news. The Nets beat the Bulls handily but also saw their leading scorer and superstar Kyrie Irving go down with what so far is being described as a “facial contusion.” There’s no evidence of a concussion, which is a relief, but x-rays taken of Irving’s face proved inconclusive, as Steve Nash said. More tests Wednesday morning back in Brooklyn to determine if there was a fracture ... as well as next steps. Meanwhile, there’s a growing feeling that James Harden will be back and there’s even a possibility of a Kevin Durant appearance in a back-to-back.