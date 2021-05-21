Nets' James Harden: Not on minutes limit
Harden (hamstring) is not on a minutes limit for the playoffs, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports. Harden played in two of the final three regular-season games after missing 18 straight contests due to a hamstring injury. Harden played under 30 minutes in both of his final appearances, but that minutes limit will be lifted for Game 1 against the Celtics on Saturday. In his 36 appearances with Brooklyn, he averaged 24.6 points, 10.9 assists, 8.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 36.6 minutes.www.cbssports.com