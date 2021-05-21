Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Shipped to Tampa

New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays 5/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New York Yankees will play the second game of their three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays in Tropicana Field, FL, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). The New York Yankees will aim to build on Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Both Gary Sanchez and Aaron Judge hit solo home runs, with Judge going 2 for 4 at the plate, while Giancarlo Stanton and Clint Frazier each hit a double. To top off New York’s offense, DJ LeMahieu and Gio Urshela each had a base hit, giving the Yankees a total of seven hits in the game. New York is 2nd at 19-16 in the AL East Division.