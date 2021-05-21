Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Shipped to Tampa
Rasmussen and J.P. Feyereisen were traded from the Brewers to the Rays on Friday in exchange for Willy Adames and Trevor Richards, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The 25-year-old righty owns a career 5.01 ERA in 32.1 major-league innings, but he's more interesting than that number suggests. His 4.28 FIP and 3.61 xFIP indicate that his 31.1 percent strikeout rate should be enough to offset his 14.2 percent walk rate going forward. There's potential for high-leverage opportunities in Rasmussen's future if he can trim the walks, but he'll head to Triple-A Durham for now.www.cbssports.com