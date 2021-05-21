newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Shipped to Tampa

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Rasmussen and J.P. Feyereisen were traded from the Brewers to the Rays on Friday in exchange for Willy Adames and Trevor Richards, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The 25-year-old righty owns a career 5.01 ERA in 32.1 major-league innings, but he's more interesting than that number suggests. His 4.28 FIP and 3.61 xFIP indicate that his 31.1 percent strikeout rate should be enough to offset his 14.2 percent walk rate going forward. There's potential for high-leverage opportunities in Rasmussen's future if he can trim the walks, but he'll head to Triple-A Durham for now.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Willy Adames
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#Brewers#Era#Triple A Durham#Tampa#Fansided Com Reports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBtimestelegram.com

New York Yankees activate Luke Voit before game against Tampa Bay Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Tuesday is opening night for Luke Voit. Just prior to opening a three-game series against the defending AL Champion Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, the Yankees reinstated Voit from the injured list. The slugging first baseman will be making his season debut following knee surgery...
MLBspotonflorida.com

Yoshi Tsutsugo Designated for Assignment by Tampa Bay Rays

The writing has been on the wall for a while, but today the Tampa Bay Rays made it official. Yoshi Tsutsugo was designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays, removing him immediately from the active roster, as well as the 40-man roster. In his spot, Kevin Padlo was recalled by the team...
MLBchatsports.com

Rays acquire INF/OF Wyatt Mathisen for Arizona, complicate depth chart

The Tampa Bay Rays have made an interesting acquisition, trading cash considerations to the Arizona Diamondbacks for the recently designated right-handed hitter Wyatt Mathesin. The 27-year old was the 69th overall pick in the 2012 draft out of high school, and didn’t begin to pop on offense until he repeated...
MLBtonyspicks.com

New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays 5/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays 5/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New York Yankees will play the second game of their three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays in Tropicana Field, FL, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). The New York Yankees will aim to build on Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Both Gary Sanchez and Aaron Judge hit solo home runs, with Judge going 2 for 4 at the plate, while Giancarlo Stanton and Clint Frazier each hit a double. To top off New York’s offense, DJ LeMahieu and Gio Urshela each had a base hit, giving the Yankees a total of seven hits in the game. New York is 2nd at 19-16 in the AL East Division.
MLBspotonflorida.com

Tampa Bay Rays set to welcome New York Mets on Friday

Tonight, the Tampa Bay Rays will welcome the New York Mets to Tropicana Field for the first time since 2015. As you can imagine, a lot has changed since then. Let's just start with some of the players on both teams for that August series in 2015. Juan Uribe, Bartolo Colon, and Curtis...
MLBPosted by
Daily News

Gerrit Cole pitches masterpiece as Yankees beat Rays to secure first series win in Tampa in two years

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Gerrit Cole found the only place he could get some peace this week. The Yankees ace left behind his worries as a union rep trying to help guide his teammates through the COVID-19 outbreak on their coaching staff and just focused on dominating the Rays pitch by pitch. He was absolutely dominating. Cole pitched eight shutout innings, striking out a dozen as the Yankees ...
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Gerrit Cole vs. Collin McHugh

Tonight, Gerrit Cole takes on the Rays for the second time this year. The last time he squared off against them, in his fourth start of the season, this Tampa club dealt him his only loss of the early season, tagging him for a pair of earned runs in 6.1 innings. Despite Cole’s otherwise dominant 10-strikeout performance, the Yankee offense let him down, notching just a pair of runs through nine frames. He’ll get a chance to even out his 2021 record against the Rays today, facing an exactly average offense that’s scored the 15th-most runs in baseball.
MLBCovers.com

Yankees vs Rays Picks: Tampa Gives the Bombers Fits

After a light MLB slate on Monday, we have plenty of betting action today with all 30 teams taking the field. One of those contests is a clash between American League East rivals, with the New York Yankees taking on the Tampa Bay Rays to kick off a three-game set at Tropicana Field.
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Dodgers acquire Yoshi Tsutsugo in trade with Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers added some bench depth this weekend, acquiring corner infielder Yoshi Tsutsugo in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Tsutsugo, 29, had been designated for assignment by the Rays on Tuesday. Tampa Bay will receive a player to be named later or cash considerations in the deal.
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Jameson Taillon vs. Rich Hill

I think I speak for everybody when I say that last night’s game — and, in truth, this entire trip to Tropicana Field — has been lots of fun. After Jordan Montgomery led the Yankees to a 3-1 victory Tuesday night with six innings of one-run ball, Gerrit Cole shut down Tampa last night en route to a 1-0 win. Today, the Yankees hope to bring out the brooms against their hated divisional foes.
MLBNew Jersey Herald

NY Mets, Tampa Bay Rays announce Friday night lineups

The New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays begin a three-game series down in Florida on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Tropicana Field. The game will be broadcast on SNY. Khalil Lee:Here are 3 things you should know about the Mets' prospect. David Peterson (1-3,...
MLBdraysbay.com

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Rays trades reflect coming roster crunch

The Rays swept a three game series with the New York Mets this weekend. They missed seeing Jacob DeGrom (good news if you are all about the wins, bad news if you had wanted a chance to see the best pitcher in the National League do his thing). They can enjoy an off day today before travelling to Baltimore.
MLBYardbarker

How injuries have dimmed Tampa Bay Rays' World Series hopes

The Tampa Bay Rays can do damage. They’re the savvy, modern-day MLB ball club that manufactures wins. With that said, the beginning stages of the 2021 season have brought to life what happens when the Rays’ strength isn’t firing on all cylinders: they can’t contend for the World Series. It’s...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Tampa Bay Rays: Rich Hill finding his stride

Rich Hill was the quintessential Tampa Bay Rays signing. Although he cost just $2.5 million for the 2021 season, and was set to turn 41 years old in spring training, he had the type of upside where he could vastly outperform that contract. The key was making sure he stayed healthy, something that has been easier said than done over the years.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Final Score: Rays 7, Mets 1—Dropping like flies

The Mets will be very happy to get out of St. Petersburg after suffering three straight disappointing defeats at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays following today’s 7-1 loss. The Mets lost two lineup regulars before the first inning came to an end, as both Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto suffered hamstring injuries and were removed from the game. They were replaced by Patrick Mazeika and Jake Hager, respectively, but the punch-less lineup, already missing Brandon Nimmo and J.D. Davis and featuring mostly bench bats, was unable to do much against Josh Fleming and four Tampa Bay relievers.
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles-Rays series preview: Tampa finally comes to town

Tampa Bay entered yesterday’s day off just one spot ahead of the Orioles in the American League East. Unfortunately for Baltimore, Tampa is no longer playing like a fourth-place team. The Rays completed a three-game sweep of the New York Mets to mark four consecutive victories. Tampa can pitch, they...