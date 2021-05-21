David Irving: Leaving Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders head into the 2021 NFL season looking to erase doubt in critics and fans alike. After the 2020 season resulted in a pedestrian 8-8 record, the team looks to build upon limited successes they did have. All players will have to showcase their talent if Vegas is to win more than eight games; however, there are many Raiders with something personal to prove in 2021. Draft expectations, contracts, and production at the position are just some of the pressures players face during an NFL tenure. With more than just winning games on their mind, these players’ efforts in 2021 should not leave much to be desired.