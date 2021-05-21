newsbreak-logo
NFL

David Irving: Leaving Las Vegas

 4 days ago

The Raiders cut Irving on Friday. The Raiders re-signed Irving just three months ago, but now the team will once again move on. For his part, Irving logged 40 offensive snaps in two appearances with Las Vegas last season.

David Irving
#Leaving Las Vegas#Raiders#American Football
