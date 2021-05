Things are growing and looking lively here at the Spy Farm. There is a tomato that is at least the size of a regulation ping pong ball. The “Giant” sunflower crop in the raised bed needs to be thinned – the plants are just about two inches tall now. The mint cuttings salvaged from the Kentucky Derby juleps have just started to root in a jar on the kitchen windowsill. Basil is busting out in three containers. It’s time to harvest.