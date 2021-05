The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday called for a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas conflict to allow for access of aid and services to the Gaza Strip. WHO Regional Director Ahmed Al-Mandhari said at a media briefing that restrictions on movement of patients, humanitarian teams and medical supplies is “exacerbating” a public health crisis in the Palestinian enclave and that the “severity of injuries is straining an already overwhelmed health system that is facing critical shortages of essential medicines and supplies while also battling the COVID-19 pandemic.”