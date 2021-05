All reasonable people agree that anti-Semitism is bad, but when they say this they usually refer to anti-Semitism in its past forms, particularly of the 1930s. Anti-Semitism, however, is always evolving: it adopts new language and imagery, often to disguise its real meaning. If one understands the mechanism by which it subtly implants itself into a society, we can identify and expose anti-Semitic meaning even where it has been expertly disguised.