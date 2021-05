Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. Bret Michaels says the band ‘lucked out’ with its first record deal. He says when Poison first signed with Enigma Records in 1986, they got an unbelievable’ royalty rate – because nobody thought the record would sell. Michaels says the label bosses expected their debut, Look What The Cat Dragged In, to sell about 10,000 copies – instead, it sold more than 4 million. Recently, the much-hyped ‘Stadium Tour’ – featuring Poison, Joan Jett, Def Leppard, and a reunited Motley Crue – was postponed until summer of 2022. Who’s still holding on to their tickets from 2020?