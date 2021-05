Tawny Kitaen, known for acting alongside Tom Hanks in the '80s movie Bachelor Party and starring in a lot of rock music videos, has died at the age of 59. Kitaen's most known for her performances in U.K. hard rock band Whitesnake's videos for "Still of the Night," "Is This Love," "The Deeper the Love" and "Here I Go Again," which helped the band go up on the music charts. Before that, she made several appearances in metal band RATT's albums and in their "Back for More" music video. She then quickly became an MTV celebrity and an iconic figure in that era.