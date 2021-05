(Shenandoah) – Wednesday marks one of those milestone anniversaries of an important event in history. But, you have to be a huge history buff or old enough to remember the significance of May 5th, 1961. It was on that date that Alan Shepard became the first to go where no American had gone before. Placed on top of a Redstone rocket, Shepard’s Mercury spacecraft, dubbed Freedom 7, was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida on a suborbital spaceflight. True, it was a short mission lasting 15 minutes, and it never achieved orbit. But, the flight was the response the U.S. needed after the Soviet Union became the first country to put an astronaut into space, with Yuri Gagarin’s flight a month earlier. And, it broke the Russian stranglehold on space that began when the launch of the satellite Sputnik stunned the world in 1957.